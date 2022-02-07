 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grace Christian girls roll past United Christian; boys lose

  • Updated
  • 0

STANARDSVILLE — Grace Christian improved to 10-3 on the season Monday night after the Warriors routed United Christian Academy 51-25 in a VACA girls basketball contest.

Lucy Wells sparked the victory with a game-high 21 points.

Grace Christian wraps up its regular season Tuesday with a home game against rival Ridgeview Christian. The Warriors are in line to have the No. 1 seed for the VACA North Region tournament, which starts next week.

The boys suffered a 53-45 loss to UCA. Justin Hain tallied 24 points for the Warriors, who also host Ridgeview Christian on Tuesday in their regular-season finale.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert