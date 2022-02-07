Grace Christian girls roll past United Christian; boys lose

STANARDSVILLE — Grace Christian improved to 10-3 on the season Monday night after the Warriors routed United Christian Academy 51-25 in a VACA girls basketball contest.
Lucy Wells sparked the victory with a game-high 21 points.
Grace Christian wraps up its regular season Tuesday with a home game against rival Ridgeview Christian. The Warriors are in line to have the No. 1 seed for the VACA North Region tournament, which starts next week.
The boys suffered a 53-45 loss to UCA. Justin Hain tallied 24 points for the Warriors, who also host Ridgeview Christian on Tuesday in their regular-season finale.