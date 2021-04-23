 Skip to main content
Grace Christian golf team edges Fishburne
PREP GOLF

Grace Christian golf team edges Fishburne

STAUNTON — Grace Christian knocked off Fishburne Military 205-210 in a nine-hole golf match at The Club at Ironwood.

Preston Fitzgerald led the Warriors with a 44, while Caleb Maas had a 52. Maddie Helmick shot 52 and Isaiah Farlow 57.

Fishburne’s Cadet Dorman was the low medalist at 43.

Grace Christian travels Thursday to Fredericksburg Christian.

