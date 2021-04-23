Grace Christian golf team edges Fishburne

STAUNTON — Grace Christian knocked off Fishburne Military 205-210 in a nine-hole golf match at The Club at Ironwood.
Preston Fitzgerald led the Warriors with a 44, while Caleb Maas had a 52. Maddie Helmick shot 52 and Isaiah Farlow 57.
Fishburne’s Cadet Dorman was the low medalist at 43.
Grace Christian travels Thursday to Fredericksburg Christian.
