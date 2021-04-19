 Skip to main content
Grace Christian golf team wins tri-match over Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian
Grace Christian’s golf team won a nine-hole tri-match Monday against Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian.

Grace scored a 200, while Faith Christian had 201 and Timberlake Christian 219.

Grace Christian sophomore Preston Fitzgerald led the Warriors with a 43. Caleb Maas shot 50, Maddie Helmick 53 and Isaiah Farlow 54

Grace Christian is back on the course Friday for a match against Fishburne Military at The Club at Ironwood.

