Grace Christian golf team wins tri-match over Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian

Grace Christian’s golf team won a nine-hole tri-match Monday against Timberlake Christian and Faith Christian.
Grace scored a 200, while Faith Christian had 201 and Timberlake Christian 219.
Grace Christian sophomore Preston Fitzgerald led the Warriors with a 43. Caleb Maas shot 50, Maddie Helmick 53 and Isaiah Farlow 54
Grace Christian is back on the course Friday for a match against Fishburne Military at The Club at Ironwood.
News Virginian Staff Reports
