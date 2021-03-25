Grace Christian handles Ridgeview Christian

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian finished up the regular season Thursday night in dominating fashion as the Warriors swept the rival Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 25-23, 25-14, 25-13 in VACA Central District volleyball.

Both teams advance to the VACA state tournament in early April since no North Region postseason event will be played.

Katie Greenmun led the Warriors with 13 points.

For the Crusaders, Alexa Glover and Emily Campbell each tallied seven points.

Ridgeview Christian finished the regular season with a 7-2 record. Grace Christian collected a 7-3 mark.

Grace Christian also won the jayvee match 21-25, 25-19, 15-11 behind Aubrey Greenmun’s 10 points. Emma Reinmann had seven for Ridgeview.

In the middle school match, Ridgeview swept Grace 25-21, 25-14, MacKenzie Hall led the Crusaders with 11 points and Moriah Nice added five. For the Warriors, Katherine Shirley had six.

