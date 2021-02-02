Grace Christian, Ridgeview Christian split in boys, girls basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian capped off its regular season Tuesday night with an impressive 65-42 triumph over the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders in VACA Central District boys basketball.

Nathan Whisman, who went over 1,000 career points Monday night, sparked the Warriors with 26 points.

Levi Nice topped the Crusaders, who also played their final regular-season game, with 23.

Ridgeview (3-4, 2-3) and Grace (7-3, 4-2) will both participate in the expanded 12-team VACA state tournament, which starts this weekend. There will be no VACA North Region tournament competed this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

Ridgeview Christian girls win big

In the girls game, Ridgeview Christian’s Graycee McClure knocked down five 3-pointers Tuesday night, powering the Crusaders to a 46-25 victory over the Grace Christian Warriors.

McClure finished with a game-high 21 points, while Emily Campbell added 10.

For Grace, Lucy Wells led the way with eight points.

The game wrapped up the regular season for both teams.

Ridgeview (3-3, 2-3) and Grace (3-5, 2-1) will both participate in the VACA state tournament, which starts this weekend. There will be no VACA North Region tournament competed this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

