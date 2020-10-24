Grace Christian runners dominate VACA state cross country meet

Eight years ago he was approached about coaching cross country at Grace and, although he knew he was over committed time wise, he reluctantly agreed to start up the program. It was one of the best decisions he ever made, he said.

“I just volunteer at Grace, but I can tell you that it is every bit as rewarding as practicing law. When I started the program we had a half dozen kids and now we have 37 runners,” Franklin said, adding that his wife Jean, also a runner, and his own five kids have been a big help, especially with organizing the state meet.

“Cross country kids are just good kids. They are usually high academic achievers and have good character,” he added.

The first two races of the day, the girls and boys middle school races, served as an appetizer to the main course of the high school championships. Six boys teams and four girls teams competed on the deceptively hilly two-mile middle school course.

In the boys middle school race, Grace Christian captured its first-ever state championship with 46 points. Anchoring the win was seventh-grader Jed Derrick, a first-year runner for the Warriors. He earned all-state honors with a fifth place finish in 13:12.7.