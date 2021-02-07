Grace Christian senior Nathan Whisman hits 1,000-point mark

A family affair

Athletes have a way of locking in and becoming unaware of their surroundings. There’s so much to analyze that it’s easy to tune out what’s happening off the court.

Whisman was in for a shock — a pleasant one — when he watched the replay.

“I didn’t know my family was going so crazy until I went back and saw the video,” Whisman said, laughing “After every shot, I could hear my mom counting it down. I have the best family in the world.”

Whisman’s big brother Nicholas, also a four-year varsity player at Grace, was allowed to be in attendance.

“I wear my number because of him,” the younger brother said. “He was No. 21. I always looked up to him in every sport. I always wanted to wear his number. He’s taught me so much about the game, and he pushes me so hard to be the best I can. We didn’t even know if he could be there, because we have limited seats. If I wanted anyone to witness this moment, it was him. It made it so special.”

Whisman’s biggest fan, his grandfather Calvin Roberts, died on New Year’s Eve in 2015. The Grace senior took a framed picture of his grandfather with him to halfcourt to receive his commemorative game ball.