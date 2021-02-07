Grace Christian senior Nathan Whisman hits 1,000-point mark

Nathan Whisman was less concerned about the shot going in than he was about if he’d ever get to shoot it.
Finding the soft spot in a zone defense off an inbound play — the exact scoring play that put the Grace Christian senior over the 1,000-point mark — is something he’s been doing for the last four years on the varsity.
That’s not stressful.
What’s stressful is waiting by your phone to see snow is going to cancel your senior night game—again.
“Monday was our last chance at senior night, because it was already canceled three times,” said Whisman, one of seven upperclassmen on the Warriors ball club. “I was pacing around my room, waiting for the email. It was about to get canceled because of the weather. I was like, ‘man, this can’t happen again.’”
Whisman entered the season needing 146 points to reach the 1,000-point mark, and just 13 points heading into last Monday’s contest.
When the 3-pointer found its way through the net, Whisman was overcome with emotion.
“I was crying,” Whisman said. “It was literally one of the most special moments of my life. With the coronavirus, we’re limited on how much we can do the things we love. And this is the game that I love. To be blessed enough to have this moment, I just really wanted to embrace it.”
Mastering the mid-range
Whisman finished the contest with 26 points – double what he needed to reach the 1,000-point plateau – in Grace’s 59-29 win over Blue Ridge Christian.
“He’s a natural scorer,” said Grace Christian boys basketball coach George McNair, who moved from varsity assistant to head coach three years ago. “Even in his freshman year, he was a three-point specialist. Since his sophomore year, he’s had a lot of weight on his shoulders, and he hasn’t shied away from that at all.”
Whisman and the six other Grace upperclassmen are the midst of a special senior campaign.
“We didn’t have a lot of wins that sophomore year of his,” McNair said. “The team has grown around him over the years. This year, we’re 7-3, and we’re looking good as we go into the tournament.”
Part of Grace Christian’s success has been Whisman’s ability to consistently put the ball in the basket.
“He got to 1,000 on a three, but he’s best in the mid-range,” McNair said. “He’s a dominant mid-range player. He gets out on the break. He’s super quick. He can beat most people down the floor. When he’s attacking the rim, then his three-point game opens up, and he’ll knock down two or three that way each game.”
A family affair
Athletes have a way of locking in and becoming unaware of their surroundings. There’s so much to analyze that it’s easy to tune out what’s happening off the court.
Whisman was in for a shock — a pleasant one — when he watched the replay.
“I didn’t know my family was going so crazy until I went back and saw the video,” Whisman said, laughing “After every shot, I could hear my mom counting it down. I have the best family in the world.”
Whisman’s big brother Nicholas, also a four-year varsity player at Grace, was allowed to be in attendance.
“I wear my number because of him,” the younger brother said. “He was No. 21. I always looked up to him in every sport. I always wanted to wear his number. He’s taught me so much about the game, and he pushes me so hard to be the best I can. We didn’t even know if he could be there, because we have limited seats. If I wanted anyone to witness this moment, it was him. It made it so special.”
Whisman’s biggest fan, his grandfather Calvin Roberts, died on New Year’s Eve in 2015. The Grace senior took a framed picture of his grandfather with him to halfcourt to receive his commemorative game ball.
“My granddad was my hero, and always my biggest fan,” Whisman said. “Being able to do this, I know he was watching me.”
Case closed
Whisman has been a part of the basketball program at Grace Christian School long enough to have compiled a significant number of trophies.
The 1,000-point ball, however, is special among the accolades.
And, accordingly, it will get a special treatment.
“My mom told me that someone has a case for me, but she’s not saying who,” Whisman said. “I’m definitely going to be casing it up whenever that happens and putting in somewhere special. I want to embrace this accomplishment as much as I can.”