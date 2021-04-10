 Skip to main content
Grace Christian volleyball team finishes fourth in state
FOREST — Grace Christian finished fourth in the VACA state volleyball tournament after the Warriors dropped both of their matches Saturday at Timberlake Christian.

In the morning’s first semifinal match, third-seeded Grace Christian fell to second-seeded Westover Christian 25-15, 25-16, 25-20. Ashland Allred had 13 assists for the Warriors, while Lucy Wells pounded 12 kills.

Then in the consolation match, fourth-seeded Southwest Virginia Homeschool dealt the Warriors a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 setback. Vivian Wirth recorded eight kills and Wells had six. Allred contributed 13 assists.

Grace Christian wrapped up the condensed volleyball season with an 8-5 record.

