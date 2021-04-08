Grace Christian volleyball team knocks off Ridgeview Christian in VACA state quarterfinal match

STAUNTON — After long Easter layoff, Grace Christian’s volleyball team resurrected just in time.

The No. 3 seeded Warriors dug out of deep holes in the first two sets to eventually sweep longtime rival No. 6 seed Ridgeview Christian 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 in VACA state quarterfinal action Thursday night.

“I’m really proud of us,” said Grace Christian setter Ashland Allred, who led the Warriors with 19 assists. “It was a little rough for the first two sets, just getting our feet under us with Easter break. We haven’t played in a game in a while. I was really proud of our efforts, and I feel like we gelled really well together and pulled it out when we needed to.”

All three of Ridgeview’s losses this year have come at the hands of Grace Christian. The state quarterfinal matchup was by far the closest of the three matches.

“I told them they were coming as the underdogs,” Ridgeview coach Summer Woody said. “I told them it was Grace’s game to lose, and our girls came out fighting hard. They played better tonight against Grace than they had all season. It’s so disappointing, especially for our two seniors (Emily Campbell and Kadri Romanin) … to not see them pull one (set) out was tough.”