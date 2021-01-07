Grace knocks off Ridgeview Christian in girls basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian remained unbeaten in VACA Central District girls basketball play Thursday night after the Warriors knocked off the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 45-35.
Ashland Allred led the Warriors with 14 points and Sophie Yeoman tallied 10.
For the Crusaders, Kadri Romanin had 12 points and Graycee McClure 11.
Grace (3-3, 2-0) is home 5 p.m. Saturday for a visit from Smith Mountain Lake Academy. Ridgeview (0-3, 0-3) hits the road Tuesday for a VACA Central District game at United Christian Academy.
