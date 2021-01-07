 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace knocks off Ridgeview Christian in girls basketball
0 comments

Grace knocks off Ridgeview Christian in girls basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

STUARTS DRAFT — Grace Christian remained unbeaten in VACA Central District girls basketball play Thursday night after the Warriors knocked off the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders 45-35.

Ashland Allred led the Warriors with 14 points and Sophie Yeoman tallied 10.

For the Crusaders, Kadri Romanin had 12 points and Graycee McClure 11.

Grace (3-3, 2-0) is home 5 p.m. Saturday for a visit from Smith Mountain Lake Academy. Ridgeview (0-3, 0-3) hits the road Tuesday for a VACA Central District game at United Christian Academy.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert