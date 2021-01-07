Grace upends Ridgeview at buzzer in boys basketball

STUARTS DRAFT — Nathan Whisman’s driving layup with three seconds left lifted the Grace Christian Warriors to a thrilling 49-47 boys basketball victory Thursday night over VACA Central District rival Ridgeview Christian.

Whisman finished with a team-high 22 points, which leaves him 35 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Levi Nice scored a game-high 28 points for the Crusaders, while Isaac Nice contributed 11.

Grace (4-3, 2-2) is idle until next Thursday when the Warriors have a rematch with Ridgeview Christian. The Crusaders (2-2, 1-1) is back home Monday for a VACA Central District clash with Regents School.

In the jayvee game, Grace came away with a 49-35 victory. David Reid paced the Warriors with 18 points. Isaac Nice topped Ridgeview with 13. VACA rules allows Nice to play six quarters a night.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.