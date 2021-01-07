 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace upends Ridgeview at buzzer in boys basketball
0 comments

Grace upends Ridgeview at buzzer in boys basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

STUARTS DRAFT — Nathan Whisman’s driving layup with three seconds left lifted the Grace Christian Warriors to a thrilling 49-47 boys basketball victory Thursday night over VACA Central District rival Ridgeview Christian.

Whisman finished with a team-high 22 points, which leaves him 35 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Levi Nice scored a game-high 28 points for the Crusaders, while Isaac Nice contributed 11.

Grace (4-3, 2-2) is idle until next Thursday when the Warriors have a rematch with Ridgeview Christian. The Crusaders (2-2, 1-1) is back home Monday for a VACA Central District clash with Regents School.

In the jayvee game, Grace came away with a 49-35 victory. David Reid paced the Warriors with 18 points. Isaac Nice topped Ridgeview with 13. VACA rules allows Nice to play six quarters a night.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert