Harrisonburg cancels winter season leaving Waynesboro with holes in schedule

“Based on guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District, which is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the Season 1 (winter) athletics season due to trends in COVID-19 cases, HCPS has made the difficult decision to announce that it is unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports. We hold out hope that, should COVID-19 trends improve in December and January, we may be able to salvage at least part of the season, which starts December 21. However, we feel it is important to give our athletes, families and staff some measure of certainty as they plan the next months. We value the positive impact athletics have on the lives of our students and understand the loss that will be felt from the lack of sports involvement. However, the health and safety of our students, staff and community must remain our top priority and we are committed to following the advice provided to us by public health officials.”