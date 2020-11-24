Harrisonburg cancels winter season leaving Waynesboro with holes in schedule

Harrisonburg has become the first public school district in the Shenandoah Valley to pull the plug on winter sports.
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced Tuesday for all intent purposes it is opting out of participating during the 2020-21 winter season for boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling, swimming, gymnastics and indoor track because of the continued concerns over COVID-19. The school system did leave the door ajar for a possible return should the COVID-19 numbers improve.
HCPS released the following statement:
“Based on guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District, which is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the Season 1 (winter) athletics season due to trends in COVID-19 cases, HCPS has made the difficult decision to announce that it is unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports. We hold out hope that, should COVID-19 trends improve in December and January, we may be able to salvage at least part of the season, which starts December 21. However, we feel it is important to give our athletes, families and staff some measure of certainty as they plan the next months. We value the positive impact athletics have on the lives of our students and understand the loss that will be felt from the lack of sports involvement. However, the health and safety of our students, staff and community must remain our top priority and we are committed to following the advice provided to us by public health officials.”
It should also be noted that the Central Shenandoah Health District also includes Augusta and Rockingham counties as well as the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. As of Tuesday, all those school divisions are still planning on a winter season.
The HCPS decision means Harrisonburg High School, which is Class 5, won’t be competing in the Valley District, leaving the district with five teams … Broadway, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro.
The departure of the Blue Streaks now leaves holes in the winter schedules for the five other schools, especially in basketball.
Support Local Journalism
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said he is going to reach out to Goochland. Goochland’s basketball schedules are in shambles after six of the nine James River District schools opted out of winter sports. As of last week, the Bulldogs only had six games on their schedule and were searching for any school that had open dates.
Major was disappointed in the Harrisonburg decision.
“I completely understand the health issues, but those [Harrisonburg] kids could now go out and play travel ball where there are very few [COVID-19] restrictions,” he said. “And then those kids will come back and potentially walk the halls of the school. That is not ideal.
“The work of the VHSL and the local schools have put great plans in place to make the winter season happen,” Major said. “Playing high school basketball is a lot safer than travel ball up and down the East Coast. There is no governing body [for travel ball]. I dare say our school is as clean or cleaner than a hospital. Our school staff takes great pride in making sure everything is cleaned and sanitized.”
Rockbridge County athletic director and boys basketball head coach Mike Gale isn’t sure what he will do about scheduling.
“It is just part of the world we are now living in,” he said. “Every day I show up and wonder what is the next thing to change. I am not even thinking about schedules right now.”
Gale’s immediate attention is on his own school system, which has shifted back to all-virtual learning until Jan. 18 after gradually trying to phase in the hybrid model.
“As of right now we are still moving ahead with the winter season,” he said. “But like I said before, ask me again in 10 minutes and something might have changed.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!