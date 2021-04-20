High School Football: Playoff Glance

Class 1
State Semifinals
Riverheads (8-0) at West Point (5-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Galax (8-0) at Holston (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2
State Semifinals
Stuarts Draft (7-1) vs. Poquoson (4-2) at York High School, 1 p.m. Saturday
Appomattox County (8-0) at Union (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 3
State Semifinals
Independence (5-1) at Lafayette (7-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Liberty Christian Academy (6-1) at Lord Botetourt (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 4
State Semifinals
King George (8-0) at Lake Taylor (6-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Tuscarora (7-0) at Salem (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 5
State Semifinals
Highland Springs (8-0) at Maury (6-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Stonebridge (7-0) at William Fleming (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Class 6
State Semifinals
Masssaponax (8-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
South County (8-0) at James Madison (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
