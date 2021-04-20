 Skip to main content
High School Football: Playoff Glance
PREP FOOTBALL

High School Football: Playoff Glance

Class 1

State Semifinals

Riverheads (8-0) at West Point (5-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Galax (8-0) at Holston (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2

State Semifinals

Stuarts Draft (7-1) vs. Poquoson (4-2) at York High School, 1 p.m. Saturday

Appomattox County (8-0) at Union (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 3

State Semifinals

Independence (5-1) at Lafayette (7-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Liberty Christian Academy (6-1) at Lord Botetourt (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 4

State Semifinals

King George (8-0) at Lake Taylor (6-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Tuscarora (7-0) at Salem (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 5

State Semifinals

Highland Springs (8-0) at Maury (6-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Stonebridge (7-0) at William Fleming (6-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 6

State Semifinals

Masssaponax (8-0) at Oscar Smith (7-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

South County (8-0) at James Madison (8-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

 

