High School Football Playoff Glance

Region 2B
Friday
Semifinals
Stuarts Draft 45, Buffalo Gap 20
Strasburg 17, Page County 0
April 16
Championship
(2) Strasburg at (1) Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Region 1B
Friday
Semifinals
Riverheads 58, Altavista 13
Central Lunenburg 62, William Campbell 32
April 16
Championship
(2) Central Lunenburg at (1) Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today