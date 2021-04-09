 Skip to main content
High School Football Playoff Glance
FOOTBALL

Region 2B

Friday

Semifinals

Stuarts Draft 45, Buffalo Gap 20

Strasburg 17, Page County 0

April 16

Championship

(2) Strasburg at (1) Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Region 1B

Friday

Semifinals

Riverheads 58, Altavista 13

Central Lunenburg 62, William Campbell 32

April 16

Championship

(2) Central Lunenburg at (1) Riverheads, 7 p.m.

