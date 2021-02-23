 Skip to main content
High School Football Standings
FOOTBALL

High School Football Standings

Valley District

 
Dist.
Overall
Broadway 0-0 1-0
Harrisonburg 0-0 0-0
Rockbridge County  0-0 0-0
Spotswood 0-0 0-0
Turner Ashby 0-0 0-0
Waynesboro
 0-0 0-0

Shenandoah District

 
Dist.
Overall
Buffalo Gap0-0 0-0
Fort Defiance 0-0 0-0
Riverheads0-0 0-0
Staunton0-0 0-0
Stuarts Draft0-0 0-0
Wilson Memorial 0-00-0


Tuesday

Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20

Wednesday

Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at JMU, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Wilson at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.

Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 1 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Staunton at JMU, 5 p.m.

William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

