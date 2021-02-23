High School Football Standings

Valley District
|Broadway
|0-0
|1-0
|Harrisonburg
|0-0
|0-0
|Rockbridge County
|0-0
|0-0
|Spotswood
|0-0
|0-0
|Turner Ashby
|0-0
|0-0
|Waynesboro
|0-0
|0-0
Shenandoah District
|Buffalo Gap
|0-0
|0-0
|Fort Defiance
|0-0
|0-0
|Riverheads
|0-0
|0-0
|Staunton
|0-0
|0-0
|Stuarts Draft
|0-0
|0-0
|Wilson Memorial
|0-0
|0-0
Tuesday
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20
Wednesday
Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at JMU, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Wilson at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.
Bath County at Buffalo Gap, 1 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Staunton at JMU, 5 p.m.
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 1 p.m.
News Virginian Staff Reports
