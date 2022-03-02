 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Lineups

CLASS 1

Friday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Buffalo Gap at West Point, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock (Warsaw) vs. Rappahannock County at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.

Grundy at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Semifinals

Buffalo Gap-West Point winner vs. Rappahannock (Warsaw)-Rappahannock County winner, TBA

Grundy-Parry McCluer winner vs. Auburn-Honaker winner, TBA

March 12

(at VCU’s Siegel Center)

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Brunswick at Luray, 6:30 p.m.

Clarke County vs. John Marshall at Huguenot H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Gate City vs. Radford at Roanoke College, 5:30 p.m.

Alleghany at Central Wise, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Semifinals

Brunswick-Luray winner vs. Clarke County-John Marshall winner, TBA

Gate City-Radford winner vs. Alleghany-Central Wise winner, TBA

March 12

(at VCU’s Siegel Center)

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3

Friday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Fort Defiance at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

New Kent at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Brentsville District at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Semifinals

Fort Defiance-Carroll County winner vs. Staunton River-Spotswood winner, TBA

New Kent-Meridian winner vs. Brentsville District-Lakeland winner, TBA

March 10

(at VCU’s Siegel Center)

Championship

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

Varsity starts 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

