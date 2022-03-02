High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Lineups

CLASS 1
Friday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Buffalo Gap at West Point, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock (Warsaw) vs. Rappahannock County at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.
Grundy at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Semifinals
Buffalo Gap-West Point winner vs. Rappahannock (Warsaw)-Rappahannock County winner, TBA
Grundy-Parry McCluer winner vs. Auburn-Honaker winner, TBA
March 12
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
CLASS 2
Friday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Brunswick at Luray, 6:30 p.m.
Clarke County vs. John Marshall at Huguenot H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Gate City vs. Radford at Roanoke College, 5:30 p.m.
Alleghany at Central Wise, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Semifinals
Brunswick-Luray winner vs. Clarke County-John Marshall winner, TBA
Gate City-Radford winner vs. Alleghany-Central Wise winner, TBA
March 12
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS 3
Friday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Fort Defiance at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
New Kent at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Brentsville District at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Semifinals
Fort Defiance-Carroll County winner vs. Staunton River-Spotswood winner, TBA
New Kent-Meridian winner vs. Brentsville District-Lakeland winner, TBA
March 10
(at VCU’s Siegel Center)
Championship
Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
Varsity starts 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.