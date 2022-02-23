 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

High School Girls Basketball Tournament Lineups

  • 0

REGION 3C

Friday’s Games

First Round

Wilson 69, Staunton 54

Liberty-Bedford 52, Brookville 45, (OT)

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 83, Liberty-Bedford 50

Liberty Christian Academy 52, Wilson 33

Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42

Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna County 45

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

(at higher seed)

(4) Charlottesville at (1) Fort Defiance, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Spotswood at (2) Liberty Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Saturday’s Games

Championship

(at higher seed)

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2B

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Luray 69, Stuarts Draft 20

Page County 72, Buckingham County 39

Madison County at Clarke County

Central Woodstock 49, Strasburg 37

Thursday’s Games

(at higher seed)

Semifinals

(5) Central Woodstock at (1) Luray, 6:30 p.m.

(3) Page County at (2) Clarke County, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

(at Spotswood H.S.)

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1B

Monday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Buffalo Gap 60, Surry County 38

Rappahannock County 54, Cumberland 21

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 48

Rappahannock County 37, Altavista 28

Friday’s Games

Championship

(at higher seed)

(4) Rappahannock County at (3) Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

VACA STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s Games

Grace Christian 30 Timberlake Christian 9

Temple Christian 41, Fresta Valley Christian 37

Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents School 28

Blue Ridge Christian 57, Westover Christian 39

Friday’s Games

Semifinals

(at Timberlake Christian)

Grace Christian vs. Temple Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Blue Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

(at Timberlake Christian)

Consolation

Semifinal losers, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

Varsity starts 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert