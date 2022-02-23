High School Girls Basketball Tournament Lineups

REGION 3C
Friday’s Games
First Round
Wilson 69, Staunton 54
Liberty-Bedford 52, Brookville 45, (OT)
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Fort Defiance 83, Liberty-Bedford 50
Liberty Christian Academy 52, Wilson 33
Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42
Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna County 45
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
(at higher seed)
(4) Charlottesville at (1) Fort Defiance, 6:30 p.m.
(3) Spotswood at (2) Liberty Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
(at higher seed)
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2B
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Luray 69, Stuarts Draft 20
Page County 72, Buckingham County 39
Madison County at Clarke County
Central Woodstock 49, Strasburg 37
Thursday’s Games
(at higher seed)
Semifinals
(5) Central Woodstock at (1) Luray, 6:30 p.m.
(3) Page County at (2) Clarke County, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(at Spotswood H.S.)
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1B
Monday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Buffalo Gap 60, Surry County 38
Rappahannock County 54, Cumberland 21
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
Buffalo Gap 49, Riverheads 48
Rappahannock County 37, Altavista 28
Friday’s Games
Championship
(at higher seed)
(4) Rappahannock County at (3) Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
VACA STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s Games
Grace Christian 30 Timberlake Christian 9
Temple Christian 41, Fresta Valley Christian 37
Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents School 28
Blue Ridge Christian 57, Westover Christian 39
Friday’s Games
Semifinals
(at Timberlake Christian)
Grace Christian vs. Temple Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Blue Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(at Timberlake Christian)
Consolation
Semifinal losers, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
Varsity starts 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.