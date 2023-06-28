With the Virginia High School League unveiling its master schedule for the 2023 football season this season, the questions are abundant for the teams in the Shenandoah District.

With teams moving classes, players recovering from injuries, and underclassmen continuing to develop, all eyes remain on the gridiron to see how the teams play this fall.

Here are storylines to keep an eye on when the season kicks off on Aug. 25:

1. Can Riverheads dominate in Class 2?

Over the past seven years, the Gladiators exercised complete dominance over their competition, dismantling opponents en route to a 90-5 record and seven consecutive state championships during the span. Riverheads faces a new challenge this year as it moves up to Class 2 after a reclassification by the VHSL.

Returning many familiar faces for football fans in Augusta County, coach Ray Norcross and the Gladiators will continue emphasizing the ground game and defensive effectiveness against their new opponents. Riverheads has enjoyed success against higher-class opponents in recent years, most notably with a 62-38 rout of Class 3’s Lord Botetourt in 2021 during a season in which the Cavaliers went 8-4 and found playoff success. In 2019, the Gladiators knocked off Glenvar, 38-21.

2. Can Waynesboro rebound?

After a three-year stretch that saw them win only one game, the Waynesboro Little Giants enjoyed a resurgence during the 2021-22 season, when they won four of their last six games to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Going into the 2022 season, many fans in the city carried a cautious optimism that the Little Giants could sustain that success. However, injuries and growing pains led to an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign for Waynesboro, which finished 1-9.

The Little Giants lost several key starters from last season — including quarterback Blake Jones, running back Ryan Barbour and lineman Taylin Henderson — meaning new faces must establish themselves to determine whether the team will rebound.

3. How will new-look Wilson fare?

Long-time Fort Defiance assistant Ryan Byrd takes the reins of the Green Hornets program this season after the resignation of Drew Bugden in January. Wilson Memorial had no issue scoring the ball in 2022, averaging 30.9 points per game. Byrd, a former defensive back at Emory & Henry, looks to bolster Wilson defensively and bring a complete game to Fishersville this fall.

4. Can Fort Defiance take the next step?

While Fort Defiance lost its last seven games last season after starting 3-1, the Indians showed promise throughout the campaign. Four of their seven losses came by one score or less. Boasting a talented quarterback-wide receiver tandem of Trey Miller and Talyn Armentrout, the Indians look to progress and turn heads this fall.

5. How will Staunton follow up on last season's success?

Staunton dazzled to begin last season, winning its first seven games before falling to Buffalo Gap. The Storm tapered off after that loss and failed to pick up another win before ultimately being bounced by Heritage in the first round of the playoffs. The Storm will need to identify what went well for them in the first half of the season if they want to improve upon their success.

6. Can Buffalo Gap make a run?

One team that may be celebrating Riverheads’ ascent to Class 2 is Buffalo Gap. The Bison consistently fielded good teams in the past few seasons. In the 2021-22 season, Gap rolled to a 10-4 record but saw their season skid to a screeching halt when the Gladiators trounced them 37-0 in the Class 1 playoffs. With Riverheads out of the way, the Bison have an opportunity to attempt a deep playoff run without worrying about their district rival.

7. Can Stuarts Draft's offense match its defense?

The Cougars routinely stifled their opponents defensively last year, holding opposing offenses to 14 points or less in seven games. However, Draft struggled at times to carry that momentum into offensive success and fell in the second round of the playoffs. Just a couple of years removed from back-to-back state title berths, can the Cougars field a balanced attack to orchestrate another lengthy playoff run?

8. Can Cook-Cash completely rewrite the record books?

Riverheads’ Cayden Cook-Cash torched opposing defenses last season for 1,879 yards and 26 TDs despite missing multiple games because of an injury. Cook-Cash did this alongside other backs, Luke Bryant and Cody Cash, who combined for more than 1,900 yards rushing and 29 TDs as an accompanying act to Cook-Cash. With Bryant and Cash both graduating, Cook-Cash will find himself carrying an even bigger role in the offense for the Gladiators. Other players will likely step up as solid backups for Riverheads, but look for Cook-Cash to explode in the 2022-23 season, especially as he seeks to grab the attention of college scouts.

9. Can Riverheads get No. 8 in a row?

The Gladiators will compete with strong programs in Class 2 such as Appomattox County, Glenvar and Graham if they hope to continue writing the story of their dynasty. They will need to continue to dominate on the ground with their multi-faceted rushing attack if they want to lift the trophy yet again.

10. Can anyone challenge Riverheads in the Shenandoah District?

Riverheads’ last loss to a Shenandoah District opponent came on Sept. 13, 2018, at the hands of East Rockingham, which now plays in the Bull Run District. The last time a Shenandoah District opponent finished within seven points of the Gladiator was during the shortened 2020-21 season when the Gladiators outlasted Stuarts Draft 10-7 in an overtime thriller.

The Gladiators will once again pose themselves as the targets in the district, and it will take a mighty performance to unseat them from their throne.