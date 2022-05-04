10-run inning propels Wilson Memorial past Stuarts Draft

FISHERSVILLE — Tuesday's matchup between the top two baseball teams in the Shenandoah District turned into a one-sided affair.

Wilson Memorial took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and put the game away with a 10-run outburst in the second inning to defeat Stuarts Draft 14-0.

Wilson is now 10-4 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the Shenandoah District. Draft drops to 7-6 overall and 6-2 in district play with both losses to Wilson.

Draft almost scored in the top of the first when Trenton Coffey lined a ball deep to the left-center field gap. The Ball hit the 340 sign just inches from the top of the fence as Coffey settled for a two-out double. Wilson starter Finn Irving retired Colton Harris on a ground ball to second to end the inning, stranding Coffey at second.

Wilson loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first inning and took the lead on a two-run single by Kyle Wingfield. Jaden Rose drove in a run with a grounder to the right side, giving the Hornets a 3-0 lead.

The Hornets sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second and the first nine batters scored.

Mason McDowell drove in a run with a single and Nate Connell scored on an error for a 5-0 Wilson lead. After McDowell stole home, Wingfield picked up his third RBI of the game with a single, making the score 7-0. Rose drove in two runs with a single and Jalen Rowzie followed with a run-scoring double to push the margin to 10-0. Jayden Saunders grounded out for the first out of the inning, but the groundout produced a run, increasing the cushion to 11-0. Connell capped the outburst with his second hit of the inning, this one a two-run homer over the left-field fence, putting Wilson ahead 13-0.

Irving was in complete command on the mound, hurling a five-inning shutout while allowing just four hits. Irving struck out six and walked one.

"I was one of those days where things went our way," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "We hit the ball really well. We had a couple bloopers fall in but we also had some really good at-bats where we hit the ball hard. Finn pitched really well again and defensively we did a good job. Jalen Rowzie made two unbelievable plays at second base to end innings. Overall, we played really well."

Wilson finished the contest with 11 hits - two each by Irving, Wingfield, Rowzie and Connell.

Coffey and Dawson Jones each had two hits to account for Draft's four hits in the game.

WILSON MEMORIAL 14, STUARTS DRAFT 0

STUARTS DRAFT 000 00 — 0 4 3

WILSON 3(10)0 1x — 14 11 1

Coffey, Jones (2), Mason (3) and Balser, Puckett (3); Irving and Leavell, Connell (4).

WP - Irving. LP -Coffey. HR - Connell (WM) 2nd, one on.