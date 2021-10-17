170 seconds well worth it: Waynesboro has a competition cheer team for the first time in 6 years

It’s a few minutes after 1 p.m. on a Saturday

Six cheerleaders dressed in purple walk through a set of doors into the Fort Defiance High School gymnasium and proceed toward the blue competition cheer mat. As if on cue, most of the other cheerleaders stand up to applaud.

The cheerleaders were getting cheered.

It was not what the Waynesboro Little Giants were expecting when they took the mat.

“It felt really good to see everyone supporting each other,” Waynesboro competition cheerleader Maggie Pease said. “We didn’t think it would be like that.”

The truth is Pease and her teammates didn’t know what to expect. Waynesboro High School hasn’t had a competition cheer team for the past six seasons. For context, that’s the year the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Out of the six cheerleaders on the team, four of them cheered in their first meet at districts Saturday.

“Most of them have not cheered before,” said Bobbie Jarvis, the cheerleading coach at Waynesboro. “That’s a challenge in itself.”