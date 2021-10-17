170 seconds well worth it: Waynesboro has a competition cheer team for the first time in 6 years

It’s a few minutes after 1 p.m. on a Saturday
Six cheerleaders dressed in purple walk through a set of doors into the Fort Defiance High School gymnasium and proceed toward the blue competition cheer mat. As if on cue, most of the other cheerleaders stand up to applaud.
The cheerleaders were getting cheered.
It was not what the Waynesboro Little Giants were expecting when they took the mat.
“It felt really good to see everyone supporting each other,” Waynesboro competition cheerleader Maggie Pease said. “We didn’t think it would be like that.”
The truth is Pease and her teammates didn’t know what to expect. Waynesboro High School hasn’t had a competition cheer team for the past six seasons. For context, that’s the year the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
Out of the six cheerleaders on the team, four of them cheered in their first meet at districts Saturday.
“Most of them have not cheered before,” said Bobbie Jarvis, the cheerleading coach at Waynesboro. “That’s a challenge in itself.”
A few years ago, Brandon Jarvis took over the Waynesboro High School football program. The rebuild isn’t fully complete, but it appears to a be a ship headed in the right direction. The Little Giants are no longer pitiable. Where opposing teams used to be afraid that Waynesboro would have to cancel because of too few players, now opposing teams are starting to fear being upset by the up-and-coming Little Giant squad.
Brandon sat in the stands Saturday, watching the culmination of his wife’s revitalization efforts in the competition cheer program. It started months ago with e-mail announcements, social media posts and word of mouth advertising.
The marketing efforts resulted in six cheerleaders joining the team.
Peace, Kierra Hill, Krishauna Hill and Desiree Shores were relatively new to cheerleading.
“I did it for more opportunities with friends, and I did it so our squad could be together,” Shores said.
Kierra knew someone had to be the group of athletes to bring competition cheer back.
“I did this to inspire the future,” Hill said. “We have to get started to have a team, so that (Waynesboro) isn’t left out.”
Krishauna was intrigued by cheerleading scenes in movies.
“I’ve seen it on (the movie) 'Bring it On,' and it looked amazing,” Krishauna said. “I saw the bond it created, and I wanted that.”
Peace wanted to compare cheerleading experiences.
“I’ve done sideline cheer before,” Peace said. “I wanted to see if it was the same thing.”
Tessa Midkiff and Taylor Losh, who have competition cheerleading experience, were glad to see the program revitalized.
“Competition cheer gives you the opportunity to build sisters out of people you don’t even know,” Midkiff said. “The coach is like a mom to you. Everybody’s family.”
Taylor Losh has a background filled with competition cheer. She just hadn’t experienced at Waynesboro High School until now.
“I’ve done competition cheer for the last six or seven years,” Losh said. “It’s just different. I like it.”
And if the two different Waynesboro cheer group chats — which both receive countless messages a day — are proof, the six Little Giant competition cheerleaders and their coaches have definitely bonded. Impromptu trips to Buffalo Wild Wings offer more proof.
On the mat, Jarvis withheld the Little Giants out of competition until districts. In addition to being a new program with small numbers, the team was hobbled by navigating around various health-related protocols and other distractions.
At the end of the day, the fall 2021 season lasted just under three minutes.
But the 170 seconds was well worth it.
“I think the best part about it was the experience,” Pease said. “We get to see what it’s like instead of just watching videos. We know what to prepare better for next year.”
The girls were nervous on the bus ride to Fort Defiance. And while other teams had a few weeks to work out the first competition jitters, the girls had to work out their nerves in district competition.
“They were super nervous,” said Jarvis, whose been coaching competition cheer for 13 years. “We tried our best to prepare them for this kind of environment getting sports teams at school to watch and what not, but you can’t replicate that. And it will get better each year. I’m excited for them.”
The returners are already thinking about next season.
“It was an amazing experience,” Krishauna said. “I would definitely do it again.”