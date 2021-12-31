2021 News Virginian boys cross country runner of the year: Ramsey Corbin, Fort Defiance

When Fort Defiance senior Ramsey Corbin was in elementary school he used to grab his sister’s iPod and go run for an hour or more while listening to music.
“I like the solitude of running and listening to music. It is a good way to relax and go off into my own world. Eventually I grew good at running. I started running cross country in the ninth grade and I just stuck with it,” Corbin said as a way to explain how he has come to be the best cross country runner in the Shenandoah District and one of the best in the state.
Those successes led The News Virginian sports writing team to bestow the honor of the area’s top cross country runner on this quiet young man. Corbin capped off a stellar fall season by taking third place in the Class 3 state meet with an all-time personal best race of 16:07.5.
In previous weeks, he dominated the Shenandoah District meet with a 17:16 first-place finish, and placed second in Region C in 17:14.9. During the season, he also took first in the Alleghany Cross Country Invitational, and dominated most small meets.
“Ramsey has a very quiet, but unique personality,” said Fort Defiance boys coach Stephen Metcalfe, who points to Corbin’s race day SpongeBob socks as an example of what he is talking about.
“He says they bring him good luck and I would have to agree given many of his amazing performances,” the Fort coach added.
Lucky socks or not, there has to be talent and hard work to get to the elite level where Corbin now lives.
“I think that I am pretty good at knowing who to stay behind in a race and my pacing, especially at the end, is good. I also have some speed at the end,” said Corbin of the race strategy that has given him so much success.
“He works extremely hard in practice and enjoys the challenges set forth. He isn’t afraid of obstacles in front of him; he just sees them as opportunities to challenge or improve himself,” Metcalfe said.
“His quiet demeanor reflects onto the rest of the team as he leads by example, not so much by voice, but when he does speak, everyone listens. He’s been a great mentor to his younger teammates so his presence has been invaluable,” Metcalfe said of Corbin.
“I enjoy the team aspect of cross country,” the Fort runner said. “We use the ‘pack attack’ and try to overtake people as a group, which helps us keep our points low and win as a team.”
Race victories aside, however, Corbin says that the best thing about cross country for him is the time before and after the races and the friendships that are made. “I have made many friendships that I will keep for a long time. Some of those friends have graduated, but I still keep in touch with them. I really enjoy hanging out with those people after the races,” he added.
Although his cross country career has now drawn to a close, Corbin is looking forward to more running in indoor and outdoor track. In addition, he is active in the National Honor Society and is president of the Latin Club.
He has been accepted at the University of Virginia where he hopes to major in psychology and eventually earn his doctorate degree. Although he will keep running on his own, he has no plans to run for the Cavaliers at this point.
One person who will certainly miss the young man next year is Coach Metcalfe. “Ramsey is a very accomplished and decorated runner in Fort Defiance history, but he would never speak of it. He is a very humble athlete and has been a pleasure to work with over these past few years,” he said.
