2021 News Virginian boys cross country runner of the year: Ramsey Corbin, Fort Defiance

“He says they bring him good luck and I would have to agree given many of his amazing performances,” the Fort coach added.

Lucky socks or not, there has to be talent and hard work to get to the elite level where Corbin now lives.

“I think that I am pretty good at knowing who to stay behind in a race and my pacing, especially at the end, is good. I also have some speed at the end,” said Corbin of the race strategy that has given him so much success.

“He works extremely hard in practice and enjoys the challenges set forth. He isn’t afraid of obstacles in front of him; he just sees them as opportunities to challenge or improve himself,” Metcalfe said.

“His quiet demeanor reflects onto the rest of the team as he leads by example, not so much by voice, but when he does speak, everyone listens. He’s been a great mentor to his younger teammates so his presence has been invaluable,” Metcalfe said of Corbin.

“I enjoy the team aspect of cross country,” the Fort runner said. “We use the ‘pack attack’ and try to overtake people as a group, which helps us keep our points low and win as a team.”