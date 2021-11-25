2021 News Virginian cheerleader of the year: Eryn Fitzgerald, Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Her competition cheer teammates think Eryn Fitzgerald can stand up on anything.

And her combination of athletic ability and cheer experience make that mostly true.

There was a time last year, however, that Fitzgerald couldn’t stand at all.

After winning state championships with Stuarts Draft’s competition cheer squad as a freshman and sophomore, Fitzgerald had a season-ending knee surgery that caused her to miss the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 campaign.

“It felt like forever,” said Fitzgerald, who would show up to practice daily and just watch. “I hated it. It was so upsetting. My super close friends were on the team my junior year, and I never got to compete with them one last time.”

Fitzgerald did return for her senior year, helping to lead a new group of Cougar cheerleaders to a state championship. For her effort, Fitzgerald is the 2021 News Virginian competition cheerleader of the year.

And deservedly so believes Stuarts Draft competition cheer coach Tammy Carter.