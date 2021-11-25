2021 News Virginian cheerleading coach of the year: Tammy Carter, Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — The Cougars need their llama.
Stuarts Draft competition cheer coach Tammy Carter thinks a lion’s share of the credit for the team’s amazing season should go to Jeff the stuffed llama. The state championship Cougar squad didn’t venture out anywhere without its beloved mascot.
The Draft competition cheerleaders, however, have a different explanation for their success.
The team is successful because of its coach.
“Coach has a lot of drive, and she balances everything out,” senior Cougar cheerleader Eryn Fitzgerald said. “We’ll have fun, but we’ll work hard. But she’s also like a mom. She’s always there to talk to, and as a coach she knows all the technical things behind cheer. People just see our routine, but it takes so much more behind the scenes stuff, and she’s just so smart with all the score sheets and all that.”
Carter is the 2021 News Virginian competition cheer coach of the year.
Re-tooling wasn’t as easy as it may have looked on the outside.
“As much as everybody likes to be like it’s all hearts and rainbows, it really wasn’t,” Carter said. “When the season started, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, what is going to happen? Where are we going to end up?’”
The answer turned out to be as state champions for the fourth time in five years.
Senior captain Caeleigh Freeman believes her coach is a big reason why.
“She could have been a professional speaker,” Freeman said. “She knows how to move a room pretty easily. She can really inspire us in practice and remind us what we’re there for. And if you’re feeling it for yourself, to look to the people beside you in the routine and do it for the people around you.”
After graduating nine seniors from the 2020-2021 team, Carter quickly went about establishing trust with this year’s cheer squad.
“Genuinely speaking, I love them like they are my own kids, and the things I tell them come from the heart,” Carter said. “I’m going to be really honest. At the beginning, it didn’t feel like anything was going right. When we started, it was a struggle.”
There were plenty of factors for the slow start.
The Cougars were coming off a season-ending loss for the first time in four years.
Nine decorated cheerleaders graduated from the team.
COVID restrictions meant an atypical offseason.
“I told these girls, ‘You just have to trust me that I know how to build a routine to get you where we need to go, but you have to buy in,’” Carter said. “You can’t do anything halfway. That’s the same with any sport, but especially with cheer. If somebody goes partially in a stunt or cheer, it just changes the whole look of it.”
Carter held true to her word. She built a winning routine. In the state competition, the Cougars were 35 points higher than the next closest team in the first round. She dedicates a lot of time to maximizing the point potential of the three-minute routine.
“As a coach, you look for the strengths that your team has,” Carter said. “I’m lucky. My team is super athletic and they have great tumbling skills. We really just try to push to do the things that they can do, and do them well. I look at what we can do to score more points, so we put a lot of stunts in. Our kids are so talented. They can complete them and execute them.”
And while Carter was semi-joking about the Jeff the good luck llama (who replaced Fred the Owl), it was something that helped the team bond.
“Sometimes as a coach you have to look when to try to find little things,” Carter said. “Two years ago, when we had last won states, I had a bought a little mini llama named Jeff. He went with us all through states and then disappeared. We don’t know what happened to him.”
The original Jeff was forever gone, but e-commerce was there for the rescue.
“I was part of a part of an Amazon group and this four-foot llama comes across for one hundred dollars, and it was half off,” Carter said. “All the coaches put in 10 dollars. We dressed him and brought him to practice. I was like, ‘Guys, you don’t have to worry any more. Jeff is home.’ And he went everywhere with us.”
The llama story speaks to how one of the most successful competition cheer programs in the state knows how to have fun as well. Junior Zane Marshall knows that what coach Carter has created at Draft is something special.
“She really knows what she’s doing, but she also knows how to let go,” Marshall said. “We have a good time at practice. She makes it fun, but we really work hard. And I think that’s what makes her a good coach.”
— Caeleigh Freeman, captain of Stuarts Draft's competition cheer team