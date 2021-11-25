2021 News Virginian cheerleading coach of the year: Tammy Carter, Stuarts Draft

Carter held true to her word. She built a winning routine. In the state competition, the Cougars were 35 points higher than the next closest team in the first round. She dedicates a lot of time to maximizing the point potential of the three-minute routine.

“As a coach, you look for the strengths that your team has,” Carter said. “I’m lucky. My team is super athletic and they have great tumbling skills. We really just try to push to do the things that they can do, and do them well. I look at what we can do to score more points, so we put a lot of stunts in. Our kids are so talented. They can complete them and execute them.”

And while Carter was semi-joking about the Jeff the good luck llama (who replaced Fred the Owl), it was something that helped the team bond.

“Sometimes as a coach you have to look when to try to find little things,” Carter said. “Two years ago, when we had last won states, I had a bought a little mini llama named Jeff. He went with us all through states and then disappeared. We don’t know what happened to him.”

The original Jeff was forever gone, but e-commerce was there for the rescue.