2021 News Virginian football coach of the year: Brandon Jarvis, Waynesboro

Coach Brandon Jarvis could sense the change.
During the preseason and during the early weeks of the 2021 fall football season, the Waynesboro head football coach and his staff members preached to the Little Giant student-athletes about the program standard.
As the season wore on — and the Little Giants began to put more victories in the win column — the players took more ownership of the program’s success. Practices were a little sharper. Captains were a little more vocal. Players on the sideline showed more exuberance.
And the coaches weren’t the only ones preaching about the standard.
The players were preaching now, too.
And not just preaching the standard.
They started holding each other accountable to the standard, too.
In 2020, coach Jarvis helped the Little Giants break a three-year losing streak. In 2021, he led the Little Giants back into the playoffs.
In a short amount of time, the program has come a long way.
Jarvis is the 2021 News Virginian football coach of the year.
“Coach Jarvis is smart with the plays,” junior running back Ryan Barbour said. “He knows what will work when we’re struggling on offense and defense. And he’ll always find a way to make the team much better.”
It’s clear that there is buy-in from the players.
Messiah Barber was an all-district senior offensive lineman for the Little Giants. He invested his confidence into the program because of the investment he saw from his head coach.
“Coming into my junior year, I didn’t play, because there wasn’t enough people,” Barber said. “He just said to believe in him, and I did.”
When that team beat East Rockingham during Barber’s junior year, he held high hopes for his senior campaign.
And he wasn’t disappointed.
“After that, I knew we’d be a lot better,” Barber said. “He just does so much for everyone here. He knows what he’s doing. His wife tells us that he stays up watching film over the weekend and every day until game day. He puts us in the right situation to win games.”
After joining the Shenandoah District this season, Waynesboro was welcomed in by playing Riverheads and Stuarts Draft in the team’s first two district games. Both teams had played in the state championship game in their class the previous season.
Even though the game was lopsided on the scoreboard, people who actually saw the game and not just the box score knew that the Little Giants were a much-improved ball club.
That became evident when Waynesboro beat Fort Defiance 43-21 for the team’s first victory of the year the Little Giants’ first home victory in years.
Waynesboro’s statement win, however, was a victory over city rival Staunton High School at the Storm’s homecoming game.
“I really think versus Staunton was when kids started to see, ‘Hey, we can do well. We can win some games,’” Jarvis said. “That’s when the coaching staff started seeing a change in how we practiced Monday through Thursday, and how we prepared. Once we got that second win against Staunton, that was the turning point of the season honestly.”
Prior to this season, Waynesboro competed in the Valley District. The Little Giants completed their regular season by beating three old Valley District opponents – Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Broadway – to become playoff eligible. The 28-26 win over Broadway had a wild finish.
Simply making the playoffs is a huge deal for a team that was winless in 2018 and 2019 and won a single game in the 2020 season.
“Kids started believing when they started seeing success, and success breeds success,” Jarvis said. “Once kids start seeing that they can be successful, and that they can win, that feeling is contagious. They just kind of wanted it the rest of the year.”
ALL NEWS VIRGINIAN FOOTBALL TEAM
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Bennett Dunlap, Riverheads, junior (43-of-71 952 yards, 10 TDs)
Running Back — Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, sophomore (124-1,636 yards, 36 total TDs)
Running Back — Ryan Barbour, Waynesboro, junior (175-1,463 yards, 18 TDs)
Running Back — Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft, senior (171-1,339 yards, 14 receptions 222 yards, 27 total TDs)
Running Back — Cole Burton, Riverheads, senior (81-1,078 yards, 16 total TDs)
Wide Receiver — Landon Lightner, Riverheads, senior (21-506 yards, 6 TDs)
Wide Receiver — JaQuante Scott, Staunton, senior (30-634 yards, 8 TDs)
Tight End — Noah Smiley, Riverheads, senior (4-123 yards, 1 TD)
Center — Josh Watson, Riverheads, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, first-team Class 1)
Down Lineman — Jayson Williams, Stuarts Draft, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 2B)
Down Lineman — Mitchell Withrow, Riverheads, sophomore (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, first-team Class 1)
Down Lineman — Mark Yoder, Buffalo Gap, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, second-team Class 1)
Down Lineman — Tanner Bowles, Riverheads, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, first-team Class 1)
Kicker — Cooper Robson, Riverheads, senior (88-of-90 PATs, 1-of-2 FGs)
Return Specialist — Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, sophomore (2 punt return TDs, 1 kickoff return TD)
Utility — Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, senior (1,252 yards rushing, 17 TDs)
First Team Defense
End — Noah Smiley, Riverheads, senior (56 tackles, 27 TFL, 9 sacks)
End — Luke Bryant, Riverheads, junior (34 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks)
Down Lineman — Isaac Hartless, Riverheads, senior (62 tackles, 17 TFL, 6 sacks)
Down Lineman — Jayson Williams, Stuarts Draft, senior (26 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks)
Down Lineman — Taylin Henderson, Waynesboro, junior (56 tackles, 5 TFL, 6 sacks)
Linebacker — Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft, senior (81 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 3 PBU)
Linebacker — Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, sophomore (122 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries (1 TD), 1 int.)
Linebacker — Cole Burton, Riverheads, senior (88 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries)
Linebacker — Troy Thompson, Stuarts Draft, junior (100 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 int.)
Back — Landon Lightner, Riverheads, senior (27 tackles, 4 int.)
Back — Symeon Balser, Stuarts Draft, senior (56 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 int.)
Back — Aidan Miller, Riverheads, senior (57 tackles)
Back — Te’Shawn Gamble, Waynesboro, senior (68 tackles, 7 PBU, 3 int.)
Punter — Blake Jones, Waynesboro, junior (37.0 average, 9 inside 20, 3 inside 10)
Utility — Ryan Farris, Riverheads, senior (52 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 int. for TD)
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — Walker Darby, Staunton, junior
Running Back — Noah Campbell, Wilson Memorial, senior
Running Back — Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, senior
Running Back — Luke Bryant, Riverheads, junior
Wide Receiver — Shannon Knicely, Fort Defiance, senior
Wide Receiver — Luke Tinsley, Buffalo Gap, junior
Tight End — Daeuan Brooks, Stuarts Draft, junior
Center — Gabe Baska, Stuarts Draft, senior
Down Lineman — Chad Cline, Buffalo Gap, senior
Down Lineman — Taylin Henderson, Waynesboro, junior
Down Lineman — Jonoi McKenzie, Wilson Memorial, junior
Down Lineman — Messiah Barber, Waynesboro, senior
Kicker — Caleb Palacios, Waynesboro, senior
Return Specialist — Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft, senior
Utility — Curtis Lowe, Buffalo Gap, senior
Second Team Defense
End — Kyle Coffey, Stuarts Draft, sophomore
End — Mark Yoder, Buffalo Gap, senior
Down Lineman — Jeffery Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, junior
Down Lineman — Khalique Spencer, Waynesboro, senior
Down Lineman — Landyn Coggins, Staunton, senior
Linebacker — Nathan Goff, Wilson Memorial, junior
Linebacker — Alex Guerrero, Fort Defiance, senior
Linebacker — Peyton Dunn, Staunton, sophomore
Linebacker — Dylan Alphin, Buffalo Gap, junior
Back — Cole Blackwell, Buffalo Gap, sophomore
Back — Skylar Whiting, Wilson Memorial, senior
Back — Riley Miller, Fort Defiance, senior
Back — Isaac Wood, Stuarts Draft, junior
Punter — Bryce Dennison, Stuarts Draft, sophomore
Utility — Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, senior
Honorable Mention
Buffalo Gap — Nathan Knapp (C), Blake Argenbright (LB), Blake Robertson (RS)
Fort Defiance — Garrett Barone (OL)
Riverheads — Randy Cash (OL), Payton Snell (OL)
Stuarts Draft — Xavier Grigsby (RB), Dawson Turner (OL), Bryce Dennison (K), Landon Graber (DB)
Waynesboro — Evan Sites (WR), DeAndre Clark (DE), Te’Shawn Gamble (RS)
Wilson Memorial — Ryan Mundie (LB), Blake Rodgers (DB)