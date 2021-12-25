2021 News Virginian football coach of the year: Brandon Jarvis, Waynesboro

After joining the Shenandoah District this season, Waynesboro was welcomed in by playing Riverheads and Stuarts Draft in the team’s first two district games. Both teams had played in the state championship game in their class the previous season.

Even though the game was lopsided on the scoreboard, people who actually saw the game and not just the box score knew that the Little Giants were a much-improved ball club.

That became evident when Waynesboro beat Fort Defiance 43-21 for the team’s first victory of the year the Little Giants’ first home victory in years.

Waynesboro’s statement win, however, was a victory over city rival Staunton High School at the Storm’s homecoming game.

“I really think versus Staunton was when kids started to see, ‘Hey, we can do well. We can win some games,’” Jarvis said. “That’s when the coaching staff started seeing a change in how we practiced Monday through Thursday, and how we prepared. Once we got that second win against Staunton, that was the turning point of the season honestly.”