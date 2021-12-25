2021 News Virginian football defensive player of the year: Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft

The best way to describe Stuarts Draft senior Aaron Nice on the gridiron? The guy’s a football player — pure and simple.

The Cougars’ standout rarely came off the field on a typical Friday night, playing running back on offense and linebacker on defense along with helping out on special teams as a return specialist.

Pull Quote "Aaron was always in great physical shape. We knew we could rely on him. He's a tremendous athlete and tremendous football player." — Nathan Floyd, Stuarts Draft's head coach

Nice was a stalwart on a strong Cougars’ defensive unit and has been selected as the defensive player of the year by The News Virginian.

Nice started his career as a defensive back, but when he reported for his junior season at a bulked-up 205 pounds, Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd and his staff decided to move Nice to linebacker.

“Aaron has definitely been a key cog in what we have tried to do the past several years,” Floyd said. “He’s been a leader and big part of our success.”