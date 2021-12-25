2021 News Virginian football defensive player of the year: Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft

The best way to describe Stuarts Draft senior Aaron Nice on the gridiron? The guy’s a football player — pure and simple.
The Cougars’ standout rarely came off the field on a typical Friday night, playing running back on offense and linebacker on defense along with helping out on special teams as a return specialist.
Nice was a stalwart on a strong Cougars’ defensive unit and has been selected as the defensive player of the year by The News Virginian.
Nice started his career as a defensive back, but when he reported for his junior season at a bulked-up 205 pounds, Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd and his staff decided to move Nice to linebacker.
“Aaron has definitely been a key cog in what we have tried to do the past several years,” Floyd said. “He’s been a leader and big part of our success.”
The Cougars have made three straight trips to the postseason, losing in the Class 2 state championship game in both the 2019 season and the 2021 spring season. This past fall, Draft reached the regional championship game where its season ended with a 21-6 loss at Central Woodstock. The Cougars posted a 28-7 record the past three years. In addition to the two state championship game setbacks to Appomattox, Draft lost four times to Riverheads, the Class 1 state champion in each of the past three seasons.
Nice finished his senior season with 81 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. He also added three quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
“When we moved Aaron to linebacker, he hit the ground running. He picked up reading his keys quickly,” Floyd said. “He’s pretty the much the total package as a linebacker, He’s fast. He runs sideline to sideline. He’s powerful. He’s a really good tackler. Being a former defensive back, he was exceptional in pass coverage. He had pretty much everything you could want in a high school linebacker.”
The Draft senior was much more than a linebacker. Nice was also one of the top running backs and return specialists in the area.
This past season he rushed for 1,339 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also caught 14 passes for 222 yards and finished with a total of 27 touchdowns.
“Aaron was always in great physical shape,” Floyd said. “We knew we could rely on him. He’s a tremendous athlete and tremendous football player.”
Nice’s versatility has provided the talented senior with opportunities to play at the college level. According to Floyd, Division II programs Emory & Henry and Frostburg State have shown interest along with many of the Division III programs in the state.
“Right now, Aaron is just looking for the right fit, both academically and as a football player,” Floyd said.
Offense or defense? That’s still up in the air.
“Really, it’s been about 50/50. Some like him as a running back, others like him on defense,” said Floyd. “I’m a defensive coach so I like him at linebacker.”