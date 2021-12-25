2021 News Virginian football offensive player of the year: Ryan Barbour, Waynesboro

“When you think of a running back, you think of vision,” Little Giant head football coach Brandon Jarvis said. “He (Ryan) mentioned the offensive lines opening those holes. Ryan does a great job of seeing those holes. And sometimes against some of the better defenses we’ve played — where the holes aren’t quite as big — he’s able to squirt on through there and get positive yards.

“His ability to turn something that should be a five-yard run into a 15-yard or a 20-yard run is what makes him a good running back,” Jarvis said.

Barbour had a big run against Riverheads in Waynesboro’s season opener. It didn’t result in points, but it was the confidence boost he needed at the beginning of the season.

“I got this one long run,” Barbour said. “We were on the 3-yard line, I got a hand off and made a move on a guy. I just went down the sideline. I could have made one more move to score the touchdown, but I ran out of energy.”

Barbour’s impact on the game can’t be just measured in stats. With teams having to scheme to stop the Waynesboro speedster, it allowed the Little Giant offense to open up the playbook.