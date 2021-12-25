2021 News Virginian football offensive player of the year: Ryan Barbour, Waynesboro

Ryan Barbour has a three-word, go-to answer any time’s he asked about his sensational football season.
The offensive line.
“They were making really big holes for me,” said Barbour, a junior running back at Waynesboro High School. “The holes were big enough to put a car through; maybe a car and a motorcycle. Maybe it could be two cars. They were wide open holes.”
With the line opening up the holes, it was on Barbour to take advantage. All season, that’s exactly was the Little Giant junior proceeded to do.
He ran past defenders. He juked defenders. And, on his favorite play of the season, he once hurdled a defender.
Barbour finished the season with 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also had an additional 298 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.
Barbour is the 2021 News Virginian offensive player of the year.
“When you think of a running back, you think of vision,” Little Giant head football coach Brandon Jarvis said. “He (Ryan) mentioned the offensive lines opening those holes. Ryan does a great job of seeing those holes. And sometimes against some of the better defenses we’ve played — where the holes aren’t quite as big — he’s able to squirt on through there and get positive yards.
“His ability to turn something that should be a five-yard run into a 15-yard or a 20-yard run is what makes him a good running back,” Jarvis said.
Barbour had a big run against Riverheads in Waynesboro’s season opener. It didn’t result in points, but it was the confidence boost he needed at the beginning of the season.
“I got this one long run,” Barbour said. “We were on the 3-yard line, I got a hand off and made a move on a guy. I just went down the sideline. I could have made one more move to score the touchdown, but I ran out of energy.”
Barbour’s impact on the game can’t be just measured in stats. With teams having to scheme to stop the Waynesboro speedster, it allowed the Little Giant offense to open up the playbook.
“Early on Ryan, had some good games,” Jarvis said. “He was putting up yards even in some of the games that we didn’t win. He draws a lot of attention, and that then opened up for our other running back Laz Powell, who had some big games at the end of the season.”
When opposing teams tried to take away the running attack, Barbour became a receiving threat. His big play ability was on full display against rival Staunton, as Barbour scored on a 56-yard screen pass and 54-yard run in the first quarter of the contest.
He also had touchdown runs of 23 yards and 17 yards in the win.
“We started motioning Ryan some out of the backfield,” Jarvis said. “That opened up our screen game as teams tried to attack our run with run blitzes.”
The good news for Jarvis is bad news for opposing coaches.
The 2021 offensive player of the year Barbour will return in 2022 for a final season.