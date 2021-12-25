2021 News Virginian football player of the year: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads

In Riverheads’ three postseason victories, Cook-Cash rushed for 420 yards on just 45 carries and found the end zone 10 times.

“Cayden is just like the other players on our team. He went out and did his job every game,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “He’s a really good football player.”

The scariest days for opponents trying to deal with the Riverheads’ standout are still to come as Cook-Cash, listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, has two more seasons at the high school level.

“He’s still just a young kid,” Casto added. “If he keeps working hard and doing things the right way, the opportunities to continue playing at the next level are going to be there.”

As well as he played on offense, Cook-Cash was just as dominant on the defensive side of the football.

He finished the season with 122 tackles, seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, four quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass interception.