2021 News Virginian football player of the year: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads
PREP FOOTBALL

2021 News Virginian football player of the year: Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads

Gladiator sophomore's instincts pay off big

Riverheads’ Cayden Cook-Cash became a breakout star on the Virginia high school football scene with a dominant performance this past spring in the state championship game against Galax.

Cook-Cash, then a freshman, scored three touchdowns to help Riverheads defeat Galax 65-29 for the Gladiators’ fifth straight state title.

Following that contest, Riverheads senior Zach Smiley had this to say about his young backfield mate: “Obviously, Cayden Cash is a freak.”

That’s a pretty accurate description of the Gladiators’ standout.

This fall, Cook-Cash took that level of dominance to a new level, producing video-game type numbers to help lead the Gladiators to another undefeated season and the program’s sixth straight state title.

Not surprisingly, Cook-Cash has been named the The News Virginian football player of the year.

The explosive sophomore is best-known for his offensive exploits and his numbers from the past season are mind-boggling. Cook-Cash rushed for 1,636 yards and scored a total of 36 touchdowns in 13 games. He averaged an incredible 11.6 yards per carry.

In Riverheads’ three postseason victories, Cook-Cash rushed for 420 yards on just 45 carries and found the end zone 10 times.

“Cayden is just like the other players on our team. He went out and did his job every game,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “He’s a really good football player.”

The scariest days for opponents trying to deal with the Riverheads’ standout are still to come as Cook-Cash, listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, has two more seasons at the high school level.

“He’s still just a young kid,” Casto added. “If he keeps working hard and doing things the right way, the opportunities to continue playing at the next level are going to be there.”

As well as he played on offense, Cook-Cash was just as dominant on the defensive side of the football.

He finished the season with 122 tackles, seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, four quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass interception.

“We played him at inside linebacker, outside linebacker, we moved him around,” Casto said. “He has the speed to go sideline-to-sideline. He can rush the passer and he can cover people in the passing game. He’s got really good instincts as a defensive player.”

If that wasn’t enough, Cook-Cash also impacted special teams with one kickoff return and two punt returns for touchdowns. Cook-Cash was also the Riverheads’ punter, however that skill was seldom on display.

ALL NEWS VIRGINIAN FOOTBALL TEAM

First Team Offense

Quarterback — Bennett Dunlap, Riverheads, junior (43-of-71 952 yards, 10 TDs)

Running Back — Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, sophomore (124-1,636 yards, 36 total TDs)

Running Back — Ryan Barbour, Waynesboro, junior (175-1,463 yards, 18 TDs)

Running Back — Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft, senior (171-1,339 yards, 14 receptions 222 yards, 27 total TDs)

Running Back — Cole Burton, Riverheads, senior (81-1,078 yards, 16 total TDs)

Wide Receiver — Landon Lightner, Riverheads, senior (21-506 yards, 6 TDs)

Wide Receiver — JaQuante Scott, Staunton, senior (30-634 yards, 8 TDs)

Tight End — Noah Smiley, Riverheads, senior (4-123 yards, 1 TD)

Center — Josh Watson, Riverheads, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, first-team Class 1)

Down Lineman — Jayson Williams, Stuarts Draft, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 2B)

Down Lineman — Mitchell Withrow, Riverheads, sophomore (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, first-team Class 1)

Down Lineman — Mark Yoder, Buffalo Gap, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, second-team Class 1)

Down Lineman — Tanner Bowles, Riverheads, senior (first-team Shenandoah District, first-team Region 1B, first-team Class 1)

Kicker — Cooper Robson, Riverheads, senior (88-of-90 PATs, 1-of-2 FGs)

Return Specialist — Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, sophomore (2 punt return TDs, 1 kickoff return TD)

Utility — Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, senior (1,252 yards rushing, 17 TDs)

First Team Defense

End — Noah Smiley, Riverheads, senior (56 tackles, 27 TFL, 9 sacks)

End — Luke Bryant, Riverheads, junior (34 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks)

Down Lineman — Isaac Hartless, Riverheads, senior (62 tackles, 17 TFL, 6 sacks)

Down Lineman — Jayson Williams, Stuarts Draft, senior (26 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks)

Down Lineman — Taylin Henderson, Waynesboro, junior (56 tackles, 5 TFL, 6 sacks)

Linebacker — Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft, senior (81 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FF, 3 PBU)

Linebacker — Cayden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, sophomore (122 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries (1 TD), 1 int.)

Linebacker — Cole Burton, Riverheads, senior (88 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries)

Linebacker — Troy Thompson, Stuarts Draft, junior (100 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 int.)

Back — Landon Lightner, Riverheads, senior (27 tackles, 4 int.)

Back — Symeon Balser, Stuarts Draft, senior (56 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 int.)

Back — Aidan Miller, Riverheads, senior (57 tackles)

Back — Te’Shawn Gamble, Waynesboro, senior (68 tackles, 7 PBU, 3 int.)

Punter — Blake Jones, Waynesboro, junior (37.0 average, 9 inside 20, 3 inside 10)

Utility — Ryan Farris, Riverheads, senior (52 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 int. for TD)

Second Team Offense

Quarterback — Walker Darby, Staunton, junior

Running Back — Noah Campbell, Wilson Memorial, senior

Running Back — Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, senior

Running Back — Luke Bryant, Riverheads, junior

Wide Receiver — Shannon Knicely, Fort Defiance, senior

Wide Receiver — Luke Tinsley, Buffalo Gap, junior

Tight End — Daeuan Brooks, Stuarts Draft, junior

Center — Gabe Baska, Stuarts Draft, senior

Down Lineman — Chad Cline, Buffalo Gap, senior

Down Lineman — Taylin Henderson, Waynesboro, junior

Down Lineman — Jonoi McKenzie, Wilson Memorial, junior

Down Lineman — Messiah Barber, Waynesboro, senior

Kicker — Caleb Palacios, Waynesboro, senior

Return Specialist — Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft, senior

Utility — Curtis Lowe, Buffalo Gap, senior

Second Team Defense

End — Kyle Coffey, Stuarts Draft, sophomore

End — Mark Yoder, Buffalo Gap, senior

Down Lineman — Jeffery Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, junior

Down Lineman — Khalique Spencer, Waynesboro, senior

Down Lineman — Landyn Coggins, Staunton, senior

Linebacker — Nathan Goff, Wilson Memorial, junior

Linebacker — Alex Guerrero, Fort Defiance, senior

Linebacker — Peyton Dunn, Staunton, sophomore

Linebacker — Dylan Alphin, Buffalo Gap, junior

Back — Cole Blackwell, Buffalo Gap, sophomore

Back — Skylar Whiting, Wilson Memorial, senior

Back — Riley Miller, Fort Defiance, senior

Back — Isaac Wood, Stuarts Draft, junior

Punter — Bryce Dennison, Stuarts Draft, sophomore

Utility — Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, senior

Honorable Mention

Buffalo Gap — Nathan Knapp (C), Blake Argenbright (LB), Blake Robertson (RS)

Fort Defiance — Garrett Barone (OL)

Riverheads — Randy Cash (OL), Payton Snell (OL)

Stuarts Draft — Xavier Grigsby (RB), Dawson Turner (OL), Bryce Dennison (K), Landon Graber (DB)

Waynesboro — Evan Sites (WR), DeAndre Clark (DE), Te’Shawn Gamble (RS)

Wilson Memorial — Ryan Mundie (LB), Blake Rodgers (DB)

All News Virginian Football Team
