2021 News Virginian girls and boys cross country coaches of the year: Dave Stewart and Stephen Metcalfe, Fort Defiance

For both Stewart and Metcalfe, cross country at Fort Defiance is more than just about running. “We develop a training program that we feel hits several phases of training at particular times so it will continue our growth throughout the season. It’s important that we prepare for each race, discuss the course, strengths of other teams, and create a strategy that will allow each runner to perform well,” said the boys coach.

For the girls, strategy often begins with pack running, staying together as a team and helping each other along throughout the race. There also might be other tactical strategies depending upon a particular opponent explained Stewart.

“Our runners understand that everyone has a role and contributes to the success of the team,” he added of his girls.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success over the years and I think that is due to the hard work the boys put in and striving to live up to those expectations as well as their own,” said Metcalfe of his boys teams.

“The Indian Way is what you make of your opportunities. Putting yourself in a position to be successful and making the most of those opportunities while being a humble person and a great and supportive teammate,” he added.