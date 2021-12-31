2021 News Virginian girls and boys cross country coaches of the year: Dave Stewart and Stephen Metcalfe, Fort Defiance

To opposing coaches it must seem like a blue tsunami sweeping them aside. Such is the dominance of the Fort Defiance cross country teams. For that reason, the sportswriters at The News Virginian have chosen veteran Fort Defiance cross country coaches Dave Stewart and Stephen Metcalfe as the top girls and boys cross country coaches of the year for the area.
Technically Stewart is in charge of the girls team and Metcalfe of the boys, but the two teams work together quite a bit and support each other.
“Coach Stewart and I work really well together. We bounce ideas off each other on a regular basis. We are always trying to find new workouts and innovative ideas to benefit our teams,” Metcalfe, who has been coaching the Fort runners for 10 years, explained.
Although 10 years might seem like a long time, it pales in comparison to the 31 years that Stewart has been coaching the sport.
“Cross country is a unique sport,” Stewart explained of his commitment. “It is all about the power of the pack. Each of your seven runners can have an impact on how the team does. Passing one person in the last 200 meters can be a two-point turnaround. We can teach the skills of running uphill and downhill, how to handle ‘blind spots’ and curves. And, then, there is the mental aspect of racing for 5,000 meters and taking your body to the limit. Cross country is a sport that rewards hard work. If you are willing to put the effort in, you will have rewards.”
For both Fort Defiance teams, the hard work and guidance from the coaches paid off in a big way this year. Stewart’s girls were undefeated in the regular season with a 12-0 record. They also won the Alleghany Invitational, were Shenandoah District champions, and were the Region 3C champions for the first time in school history. The Lady Indians’ sixth-place finish in the state meet was the highest finish ever for the girls cross country team.
The boys finished the district season with a perfect 5-0 mark and won the Shenandoah District in convincing fashion, while finishing second in the Augusta County Invitational. Individually, Fort’s Ramsey Corbin placed third in the state meet.
To say the girls team won meets in a convincing fashion is an understatement. In the Shenandoah District, for instance, Fort’s Abby Lane, Emma Staley, and Trinity Neff took the first three places and the next four Fort runners were 7, 8, 9, and 13 to tally just 19 points in the convincing victory.
Perhaps it was the team motto of “One Team, One Dream,” that drove the girls forward in such a convincing fashion. “We talked early on about what that ‘dream’ is. Our girls want to be a fixture at the state meet. We remind ourselves at practices of what that goal is and what it will take. We have wrist bands that say ‘One Team, One Dream,’” Stewart said.
For both Stewart and Metcalfe, cross country at Fort Defiance is more than just about running. “We develop a training program that we feel hits several phases of training at particular times so it will continue our growth throughout the season. It’s important that we prepare for each race, discuss the course, strengths of other teams, and create a strategy that will allow each runner to perform well,” said the boys coach.
For the girls, strategy often begins with pack running, staying together as a team and helping each other along throughout the race. There also might be other tactical strategies depending upon a particular opponent explained Stewart.
“Our runners understand that everyone has a role and contributes to the success of the team,” he added of his girls.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success over the years and I think that is due to the hard work the boys put in and striving to live up to those expectations as well as their own,” said Metcalfe of his boys teams.
“The Indian Way is what you make of your opportunities. Putting yourself in a position to be successful and making the most of those opportunities while being a humble person and a great and supportive teammate,” he added.
It is precisely that type of guidance under these two veteran leaders that has made the wave of blue runners a force to be reckoned with not just this season, but year in and year out. “There is an expectation of excellence, whether you are the fastest runner on the team or the last one, the expectation is that you will seek to be the best you can be and work to achieve that,” said Stewart.