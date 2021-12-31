2021 News Virginian girls cross country runner of the year: Abby Lane, Fort Defiance

“In that meet, Trinity, Emma, and I pack ran and really boosted our score. Running in a pack helps push each other and really helps pull you along,” Lane explained.

In the months since she launched her running career, Lane says that she has improved both physically and mentally. “I like to imagine a rope connected to whoever is in front of me and I try to stay connected to that person. When I am running, I think about winning and that helps me improve my times,” she says of what goes through her mind when she is on the course.

“Abby is a delight to coach. She has a very strong aerobic training threshold and she has added to that a desire to learn and have competitive intensity. When we have meetings to discuss the competition and talk about strategy she is like a sponge. She just soaks it up, and then she applies it in races,” Stewart said.

“Fort has an amazing program,” said Lane of her newfound passion. “The coaches push us and we have balanced workouts. It is like a family and we push each other all the time. Our team has a great bond. Our theme this year was ‘One team, One dream,’ and we work together to be happy as runners and to be the best version of ourselves,” she explained.