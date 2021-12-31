2021 News Virginian girls cross country runner of the year: Abby Lane, Fort Defiance

Sophomore runner Abby Lane has been quickly making her presence known as one of the top runners in the state. So much so that the Fort Defiance runner has earned The News Virginian’s honor as the area’s top female cross country runner.
At the beginning of 2021, Lane was an unknown quantity with the Indians, but in the COVID-shortened spring cross country season she consistently finished second or third among the Fort runners in races along with teammates Emma Staley and Trinity Neff. At the state meet in the spring, she was 52nd with a time of 23:16.5.
To put it mildly, Lane was beginning to make ripples in the running world and her times and her placement near the head of the pack reflected that improvement.
Fast forward a few months to the regular fall cross country season and those ripples turned into waves as she became the Fort runner most often crossing the finish line first. This year she won the Shenandoah District with a time of 20:45, just ahead of second-place Staley and third-place Neff.
She went on to take fourth in the Region 3C meet with a time of 21:09.3. This year in the state meet, she set a personal record with a time of 19:40, breaking the 20-minute barrier for the first time and placing 14th, enough to grab an all-state medal. That time shaved a whopping 53 seconds off her previous best time that she had in the third meet of the season and was 1:14 seconds better than the first time she ran on the Salem course this season. It was also 3:36 better than her state finish back in the spring.
At the start of 2021, Fort Defiance girls cross country coach Dave Stewart did not know Lane, but he has enjoyed getting to know her and guide her improvement over the past 12 months.
“Abby did not run in middle school. The majority of our younger runners are a part of the Road Runners club. She came in as a freshman during the Covid year, so I wasn’t sure exactly what her ability was, but her natural ability was evident early on,” he said.
In the spring, Lane was all-district as a freshman and played an important role in the Fort girls team finishing second in the regionals, he added.
“I just started running as a freshman last year during COVID. I really loved it and last season warmed me up for real running and changed my mentality,” Lane explained.
Under Stewart’s tutelage and with help from her more seasoned teammates, she has learned race strategy and how to pack run in order to provide more output for the team. In the Shenandoah District meet, the Fort girls captured the win with an incredible 19 points. Lane, Staley, and Neff finished first, second, and third, and then more Fort runners crossed in seventh, eighth, and ninth place to put six Fort runners in the top 10 finishers. That same pack running mentality led to the Fort runners capturing the girls cross country regional title for the first time in the school’s history.
“In that meet, Trinity, Emma, and I pack ran and really boosted our score. Running in a pack helps push each other and really helps pull you along,” Lane explained.
In the months since she launched her running career, Lane says that she has improved both physically and mentally. “I like to imagine a rope connected to whoever is in front of me and I try to stay connected to that person. When I am running, I think about winning and that helps me improve my times,” she says of what goes through her mind when she is on the course.
“Abby is a delight to coach. She has a very strong aerobic training threshold and she has added to that a desire to learn and have competitive intensity. When we have meetings to discuss the competition and talk about strategy she is like a sponge. She just soaks it up, and then she applies it in races,” Stewart said.
“Fort has an amazing program,” said Lane of her newfound passion. “The coaches push us and we have balanced workouts. It is like a family and we push each other all the time. Our team has a great bond. Our theme this year was ‘One team, One dream,’ and we work together to be happy as runners and to be the best version of ourselves,” she explained.
With the cross country season behind her, Lane is moving on to indoor and then outdoor track seasons where she runs slightly shorter races such as the 1,000, 800, and 400. When she is running, Lane says that she is always focusing on improving physically and mentally to have better scores and be a stronger competitor.
“I just like how I feel after a race,” she said of competition. For the Indians running program that bodes well for the rest of this year and for the next two years. For other area teams, watch out!
"Abby is a delight to coach. She has a very strong aerobic training threshold and she has added to that a desire to learn and have competitive intensity."
— Dave Stewart, Fort Defiance girls cross country coach