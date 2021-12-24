2021 News Virginian volleyball coaches of the year: Sue Leonard, Fort Defiance; Amy Moore, Riverheads

Leonard’s Indians produced an even more spectacular regular season record, marching through the Shenandoah District with an undefeated mark although they lost twice in the regular season to non-district nemesis Rockbridge. Through much of 2021, the Wildcats have proven to be a stumbling block for the Indians. In this spring’s Covid-shortened season, the Wildcats clawed past the Indians twice in the regular season and then a third time in regionals to end Fort’s season.

It would have been no surprise if those spring results had been repeated in the fall, but Leonard and her team had different plans. In the first round of regionals this fall, they traveled to Lexington and shocked the Wildcats in a straight set win to advance to the regional finals. They had a strong showing in the subsequent regional and state competition before falling to defending champion Rustburg High School and a tough Hidden Valley team. Overall, the Indians won the district, finished second in regionals, and were in the top eight teams in the state. Not a bad way to finish a stellar coaching career.

Leonard pointed to having veterans Lani Goggin (District Player of the Year) and Ellie Cook (First Team All District) as well as others who were able to step in and fill out the rotation well as being the key to the season’s success.