2021 News Virginian volleyball coaches of the year: Sue Leonard, Fort Defiance; Amy Moore, Riverheads

Picking the best in anything is tough. Every year for every athletic season, the writers at The News Virginian choose the top athletes and bestow upon them the honor of being “the best.” Often the choice is an easy one. In girls volleyball this year, however, the choice was so tough that the newspaper team doing the picking decided to hand out co-coach and co-player of the year honors with Fort Defiance Coach Sue Leonard and her all-star hitter Lani Goggin landing the top spots along with Riverheads Coach Amy Moore and her setter Dayton Moore sharing those top spots.
For one coach this was her swan song. For the other it was her maiden voyage. When all the dust settled, Sue Leonard of Fort Defiance and Amy Moore of Riverheads are sharing The News Virginian’s Coach of the Year honors for area high school volleyball.
Leonard, who retired from teaching health and physical education in the spring of 2020, has now hung up her whistle as well after 44 years of coaching. Guiding young athletes has been a dream of hers since she decided to major in physical education at what is now James Madison University. Her dream came true at Waynesboro High School where she coached track, and jayvee basketball and then became the first volleyball coach there when the area started offering it as an interscholastic sport more than 40 years ago.
After a decade in Waynesboro, Leonard moved to Elon University where she coached softball for 10 years and volleyball for 15. She then moved back into the high school ranks, with three years of volleyball and one of softball at a North Carolina high school before she and her husband Coach Larry Leonard returned to the Valley. After three years of coaching volleyball at Grace Christian, she finished out her career at Fort teaching, and coaching volleyball for the last dozen years. A few weeks ago, she notched her 200th volleyball win at Fort.
Moore, who is a few years younger than Leonard, might be in her first year as a high school head coach, but she brings a lifetime of volleyball knowledge to the position. Moore started on her volleyball path as a player and then moved into the coaching ranks. In fact, Coach Moore “bled blue” before she “bled red.” She was a setter on Fort Defiance’s state championship teams and then played at Bridgewater College. She has continued to play in adult volleyball leagues and has coached several youth travel teams. Three years ago, she joined the Riverheads volleyball staff as an assistant and after two years in that role, she took over the head coaching job this year.
By all accounts, her first season as head coach was a successful one, going 21-9 overall and making it all the way to the state championship game where they lost the title tilt against two-time defending champion Auburn. It was the Gladiators fourth consecutive trip to the state championship match and the third time that they have run into a wall against Auburn. During the season, the Gladiators were tough competitors, losing twice to district rivals Fort Defiance and once in five sets to Wilson Memorial, but otherwise dominating the competition.
Leonard’s Indians produced an even more spectacular regular season record, marching through the Shenandoah District with an undefeated mark although they lost twice in the regular season to non-district nemesis Rockbridge. Through much of 2021, the Wildcats have proven to be a stumbling block for the Indians. In this spring’s Covid-shortened season, the Wildcats clawed past the Indians twice in the regular season and then a third time in regionals to end Fort’s season.
It would have been no surprise if those spring results had been repeated in the fall, but Leonard and her team had different plans. In the first round of regionals this fall, they traveled to Lexington and shocked the Wildcats in a straight set win to advance to the regional finals. They had a strong showing in the subsequent regional and state competition before falling to defending champion Rustburg High School and a tough Hidden Valley team. Overall, the Indians won the district, finished second in regionals, and were in the top eight teams in the state. Not a bad way to finish a stellar coaching career.
Leonard pointed to having veterans Lani Goggin (District Player of the Year) and Ellie Cook (First Team All District) as well as others who were able to step in and fill out the rotation well as being the key to the season’s success.
“The returning players got along well and there was great chemistry. The players this year really had a passion for the game of volleyball, which always showed when they were on the court. The expectation for the returning players this season was to defend their district title and always be at the competitive level that is expected at Fort. They had great determination and desire to succeed and worked hard every day to better themselves individually and improve the team. This year’s team goal was to go farther in regionals than we did last year, which we did by one round,” Leonard explained.
On the other end of the county, at Riverheads, Coach Moore had similar thoughts about the success her team experienced this year. “We were led by a talented trio of seniors who brought leadership and experience that combined with an athletic, strong, and quick group of juniors and sophomores,” the Gladiator coach said.
“We began our year with a team motto of: ‘Together we will. Together we did.” While we were small in numbers, we were huge in heart. The girls bonded together and supported each other the entire season both on and off the court. They worked hard, but had fun at the same time,” she added.
In the end, the two teams on opposite ends of Augusta County showed the rest of the state that volleyball is played at a very high level here in the Valley. It helps to have talented players, of course, but good coaches know how to hone the skills of the individual players and turn that experience into successful programs that bring out the community support and ignite passion for the game in the next generation of young girls.
“Teaching fundamental volleyball skills to young area athletes is so important as it is the future of our sport. I’m so excited to see that many young athletes are excited to participate in this great sport,” Moore said of her love for the game.
As for her first year as head coach, finishing second in the state is not a bad way to start. “I’m so blessed to be a part of this team and proud of each player and thankful for my coaching staff,” she said.
At Fort Defiance, Coach Leonard said she feels like she is leaving at the end of a very successful season. “We ended on such a high note by beating Rockbridge,” she said. “Even though we lost the last two matches, the girls played their hearts out and were in both matches up until the end. They absolutely played their best at the end of the season!”
Even though she won’t be on the court next season, Coach Leonard said that she hopes her legacy will be a passion for volleyball by a new generation of female athletes. “I will miss so much about volleyball and coaching. Once we started the volleyball program at Waynesboro [over 40 years ago], I just fell in love with the sport. I hope that I am leaving a legacy that sees many of my former players go into coaching and continue to be a part of the game, while passing on their love for volleyball to their kids and others. There are so many positives that come from playing sports: character, leadership, dedication, ethics, learning how to work with others, problem solving, and learning to deal with adversity are just a few of those many lessons that will last a lifetime.”
Players of the Year
Lani Goggin (Fort Defiance) 12; Dayton Moore (Riverheads) 12
First Team
Lani Goggin (Fort Defiance), 12
Dayton Moore (Riverheads), 12
Kendyl Argenbright (Riverheads), 12
Baylee Blalock (Fort Defiance), 11
Autumn Burkholder (Riverheads), 11
Brooke Cason (Wilson Memorial), 12
Ellie Cook (Fort Defiance), 11
Leah Sherrill (Buffalo Gap), 12
Allison Sykes (Wilson Memorial), 11
Second Team
Lindsay Atkins (Fort Defiance), 12
Taia Chandler (Riverheads), 11
Gracie Fulton (Riverheads), 12
Emma Kate Maxwell (Buffalo Gap), 12
CiCi Minor (Wilson Memorial), 12
Kellsye Miller (Staunton), 12
Caroline Simonetti (Fort Defiance), 12
Teagan Via, (Buffalo Gap), 11
Emma Witt, (Staunton), 12
Honorable Mention: Molly Ballew (Wilson Memorial), 12; Annie Dunford (Wilson Memorial), 12; Kali Jones (Waynesboro), 12; McKenna Mace (Fort Defiance), 12; Zoe Payne (Stuarts Draft), 11; Caroline Reid (Grace Christian), 12; Mariela Ruiz (Waynesboro), 12; Miranda Scotti (Stuarts Draft) 11; Kenzie Tillman (Stuarts Draft), 11; Taylor Via (Buffalo Gap), 12; Lucy Wells (Grace Christian), 10.