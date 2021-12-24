2021 News Virginian volleyball players of the year: Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance; Dayton Moore, Riverheads

Picking the best in anything is tough. Every year for every athletic season, the writers at The News Virginian choose the top athletes and bestow upon them the honor of being “the best.” Often the choice is an easy one. In girls volleyball this year, however, the choice was so tough that the newspaper team doing the picking decided to hand out co-coach and co-player of the year honors with Fort Defiance Coach Sue Leonard and her all-star hitter Lani Goggin landing the top spots along with Riverheads Coach Amy Moore and her setter Dayton Moore sharing those top spots.
Although they have found themselves on the opposite side of the net for several seasons now, Fort Defiance’s Lani Goggin and Riverheads’ Dayton Moore share a passion for the game of volleyball. Together the two seniors are sharing The News Virginian’s Player of the Year honors as well.
Perhaps it is fitting that Goggin is a middle hitter and Moore is a setter, the yin and the yang of volleyball so to speak. They have each played varsity on their respective teams for all four years of high school and have helped take their teams to the most elite levels of competition in the state. In addition, they both shared captain duties on their respective teams this season. This year the Indians advanced to state competition, finishing among the top eight teams, while Riverheads went even further, losing in the state title match.
The honors that have come to these Shenandoah District rivals and volleyball soulmates are impressive. Goggin’s spikes, which are hard enough that they bring the crowd to a frenzy, resulted in 315 kills (out of 651 attacks) for Fort points this season. She also had 25 blocks for points and 33 block assists, 141 service points (including 26 aces), and 288 digs. She was Player of the Year in the Shenandoah District last season and this one, while also gaining first team all-region honors and second team honors on the Class 3 all-state team.
Moore led the Gladiator offense with 704 assists this season and has an impressive 2,831 career assists. Her serving percentage is 95.2 percent. She made first team all-district and all region all four years of varsity play and was the Region 1B Player of the Year both her junior and senior years. She has been first team all-state the past three years and made second team all-state her freshman year.
The path to success has been different for each player. Moore, whose mother is also the Riverheads head coach and was a high school and college setter herself, has been setting the volleyball since she was a toddler. She started organized competition in the sixth grade and has been honing her skills ever since.
“It was natural for me to become a setter because my mom was a setter,” explains the Riverheads senior. “I like being a setter became I’m always in on the play and the feeling of a hitter getting a kill off my set is like no other,” she added.
Goggin, on the other hand, decided to try volleyball in the eighth grade as a way to stay busy in the off-season for softball. “Lani came to our youth camp as a newcomer having never played before and was one of the best players from the start,” remembers Fort Coach Sue Leonard.
These days Goggin no longer plays softball. Her heart has been stolen by volleyball. “Volleyball is completely different. It is very competitive and there is no down time. I love the go, go, go of volleyball. It gets my adrenaline going and you can celebrate every point. On a really hard hit I love the way it gets everyone excited and gets the fans excited,” she said.
In addition to the athleticism of the game, both players cited the close bonds of friendship that they have developed with their own teammates and with those from other teams, as reasons to love the sport.
“I have a close bond with my teammates. You play for the team, not for yourself. I have made so many friends over the last five years and I know that we will continue to be friends later in life. I have also enjoyed becoming closer with players from other teams and others at open gyms and travel teams,” Goggin explained.
Moore expressed similar sentiments. “I have been fortunate enough to play with some very talented teammates that have had a passion for the game like I do. I think we have been successful because we have a family atmosphere and support each other on and off the court.”
Moore’s mother, Coach Amy Moore, said that she feels blessed to have been able to share the experience of volleyball, a game they both love, with her daughter.
“Dayton’s strengths are her tremendous work ethic, her leadership ability, and the energy and enthusiasm she brings to the court. So many people have commented about how fun it is to watch her play because of her spirit. Her love of the game is so apparent on the court. She has an intrinsic and intensive grit, but can display grace simultaneously with her talented hands and placement of the ball,” Coach Moore said of her all-star daughter.
That work ethic and leadership has turned Goggin into an all-star as well. “Lani is an excellent athlete and a good fit for volleyball,” Coach Leonard said. “She is very quick off the floor and a good jumper, and has great reactions, which makes her really good on defense. She is also very skilled at keeping the ball in front of her and hits with a lot of power, which makes her difficult to defend. She has excellent spatial awareness and knows where she is on the court and that enables her to hit the ball in open places.”
Goggin has also made herself a student of the game. Before the upset win over Rockbridge, the Indian hitter scouted the Wildcats by watching hours of game tape. Her six-page report helped drive the Fort victory.
“Lani has high expectations for herself and works hard to be the best that she can be. She motivates her teammates in a positive way to help them improve both individually and for the team,” Leonard added.
Although their high school volleyball careers have now drawn to a close, both Moore and Goggin continue to play on travel teams and weigh their options for the future. That might include collegiate play, but neither has pinned down the details. Regardless of what the future holds, these two young women have made a name for themselves in the annals of area high school volleyball history and will hold the love of the game of volleyball close to their hearts for the rest of their lives.
Players of the Year
Lani Goggin (Fort Defiance) 12; Dayton Moore (Riverheads) 12
First Team
Lani Goggin (Fort Defiance), 12
Dayton Moore (Riverheads), 12
Kendyl Argenbright (Riverheads), 12
Baylee Blalock (Fort Defiance), 11
Autumn Burkholder (Riverheads), 11
Brooke Cason (Wilson Memorial), 12
Ellie Cook (Fort Defiance), 11
Leah Sherrill (Buffalo Gap), 12
Allison Sykes (Wilson Memorial), 11
Second Team
Lindsay Atkins (Fort Defiance), 12
Taia Chandler (Riverheads), 11
Gracie Fulton (Riverheads), 12
Emma Kate Maxwell (Buffalo Gap), 12
CiCi Minor (Wilson Memorial), 12
Kellsye Miller (Staunton), 12
Caroline Simonetti (Fort Defiance), 12
Teagan Via, (Buffalo Gap), 11
Emma Witt, (Staunton), 12
Honorable Mention: Molly Ballew (Wilson Memorial), 12; Annie Dunford (Wilson Memorial), 12; Kali Jones (Waynesboro), 12; McKenna Mace (Fort Defiance), 12; Zoe Payne (Stuarts Draft), 11; Caroline Reid (Grace Christian), 12; Mariela Ruiz (Waynesboro), 12; Miranda Scotti (Stuarts Draft) 11; Kenzie Tillman (Stuarts Draft), 11; Taylor Via (Buffalo Gap), 12; Lucy Wells (Grace Christian), 10.