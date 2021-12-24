2021 News Virginian volleyball players of the year: Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance; Dayton Moore, Riverheads

Goggin, on the other hand, decided to try volleyball in the eighth grade as a way to stay busy in the off-season for softball. “Lani came to our youth camp as a newcomer having never played before and was one of the best players from the start,” remembers Fort Coach Sue Leonard.

These days Goggin no longer plays softball. Her heart has been stolen by volleyball. “Volleyball is completely different. It is very competitive and there is no down time. I love the go, go, go of volleyball. It gets my adrenaline going and you can celebrate every point. On a really hard hit I love the way it gets everyone excited and gets the fans excited,” she said.

In addition to the athleticism of the game, both players cited the close bonds of friendship that they have developed with their own teammates and with those from other teams, as reasons to love the sport.

“I have a close bond with my teammates. You play for the team, not for yourself. I have made so many friends over the last five years and I know that we will continue to be friends later in life. I have also enjoyed becoming closer with players from other teams and others at open gyms and travel teams,” Goggin explained.