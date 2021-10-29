Aaron Nice scores 5 TDs to lead Stuarts Draft football team past Fort Defiance

A 47-yard run by Nice accounted for Draft's next TD and Cyr made the extra point for a 35-6 Draft lead.

Draft scored again on its final possession of the half with Nice powering over from the 4 with just nine seconds left in the half. A low snap foiled the extra point, sending Draft to the break with a 41-6 lead.

Fort took the second-half kickoff and scored on its second play from scrimmage when Riley Miller broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage and broke into the clear for a 71-yard touchdown run. .William Brooks added the extra point, making the score 41-13.

Draft added its final TD early in the fourth quarter when Graber capped a 67-yard, 11-play drive when he scored on a 1-yard keeper. Cyr's extra point made the final 48-13.

Next on the state for the Draft is the regular season finale and a much-anticipated rematch against country rival Riverheads in Greenville. The two teams played earlier this season at Draft and Riverheads rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit to win 28-10. Floyd admits this is the first time he has played twice against a team during regular season play.