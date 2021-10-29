Aaron Nice scores 5 TDs to lead Stuarts Draft football team past Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — Stuarts Draft running back Aaron Nice continued his scoring rampage Thursday evening to lead the Cougars to a 48-13 victory over Fort Defiance in Shenandoah District football action.
Nice rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as Draft rolled to a 41-6 lead at the break. Nice has found the end zone 18 times in his past four games.
"We had a couple guys step in up front tonight and they stepped up and did a good job," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "The line is doing a good job and Aaron, along with the rest of our backs, they're all running hard."
If there was one negative for the Cougars, it was penalties, Draft was flagged 11 times, including three 15-yard infractions. "Tonight I was pleased with the play between the whistles. I wasn't pleased with our play after the whistle. We lost our cool a couple of times. I'm not happy about it and it will be addressed on Monday."
Draft opened the contest with an impressive 80-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. Nice ripped off a 21-yard run for a first down at the Fort 23. Quarterback Landon Graber carried the ball to 12, but a dead ball penalty moved the ball back to the 27. On third-and-10, Nice gained eight yards to set up a fourth-and-2 play. A false start made it fourth-and-7, but Nice moved the chains with an 8-yard run to the Indians 16-yard line. Nice carried the next three plays, scoring from 2 yards out on the third run to put Draft on the board. Ethan Cyr added the PAT, making the score 7-0.
Fort turned the ball over on its first possession when Draft's Xavier Grigsby pounced on a fumble at the Indians' 40-yard. On the next play, Graber found Izaiyah Ale Bell behind the defense for a 40-yard TD pass. Cyr's PAT made it 14-0 with 4:35 left in the quarter.
Draft's defense stuffed Fort on its next series and a short punt put Draft in business at the Indians' 48. Grigsby broke off a 25-yard run and Nice followed with a 13-yard gain for a first-and-goal at the 10. Three plays later Nice scored on a 1-yard plunge and the PAT by Cyr pushed the lead to 21-0, with 1:40 left in the opening quarter.
Fort responded with an impressive 68-yard drive to get on the scoreboard. The big play was a 32-yard pass from Trey Miller to Shannon Knicely for a first down at the Draft 19.Aother first down moved the chains to the 8, but Draft's defense stiffened and forced a fourth down play from the 8-yard line. Trey Miller's pass to the back of the end zone was incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty kept the drive alive and Riley Miller scored on the next play with a 4-yard scoring run. The extra point was wide, keeping Draft's lead at 21-6.
Draft answered with an 80-yard scoring drive on the ensuing possession to pad its lead. The drive started with a 36-yard swing pass from Graber to Nice for a first down at Fort's 44. Grigsby added a 16-yard run to the 22, but Draft was flagged for holding on the next play, placing the ball at the 28. Nice and Symeon Balser put together consecutive 8 yard runs before Nice scored from 12 yards out. Cyr added the point after, making the score 28-6 with 6:50 left in the first half.
A 47-yard run by Nice accounted for Draft's next TD and Cyr made the extra point for a 35-6 Draft lead.
Draft scored again on its final possession of the half with Nice powering over from the 4 with just nine seconds left in the half. A low snap foiled the extra point, sending Draft to the break with a 41-6 lead.
Fort took the second-half kickoff and scored on its second play from scrimmage when Riley Miller broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage and broke into the clear for a 71-yard touchdown run. .William Brooks added the extra point, making the score 41-13.
Draft added its final TD early in the fourth quarter when Graber capped a 67-yard, 11-play drive when he scored on a 1-yard keeper. Cyr's extra point made the final 48-13.
Next on the state for the Draft is the regular season finale and a much-anticipated rematch against country rival Riverheads in Greenville. The two teams played earlier this season at Draft and Riverheads rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit to win 28-10. Floyd admits this is the first time he has played twice against a team during regular season play.
"Now that this game tonight is over, we can start to think about next week. I believe our kids will be excited for the opportunity to play Riverheads again," said Floyd. "When you play Riverheads, you know they are going to be well-coached and they're going to be physical. You just have to line up and go punch-for-punch with them. Coach (Robert) Casto and his staff do a great job of making adjustments. We make an adjustment and he'll make one to counter it. From my perspective, it's fun coaching against him and that staff. It should be a great football game."
STUARTS DRAFT 48, FORT DEFIANCE 13
STUARTS DRAFT 21 20 0 7 — 48
FORT DEFIANCE 0 6 7 0 — 13
First Quarter
SD - Nice 2 run (Cyr kick)
SD - Bell 40 pass from Graber (Cyr kick)
SD - Nice 1 run (Cyr kick)
Second Quarter
FD - R. Miller 4 run (kick failed)
SD - Nice 12 run (Cyr kick)
SD - Nice 47 run (Cyr kick)
SD - Nice 4 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
FD - R.Miller 71 run (Brooks kick)
Fourth Quarter
SD - Graber 1 run (Cyr kick)