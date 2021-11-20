Aaron Nice scores 5 TDs to set school record and lead Stuarts Draft past Clarke County in football

STUARTS DRAFT — In a win-or-go-home playoff football scenario, Stuarts Draft’s defense bent a couple of times but never broke.

The only breaking turned out to be Cougar senior running back Aaron Nice breaking the school record for most career touchdowns.

Nice had a five-touchdown performance, giving him 74 for his career. Draft’s offense scored 33 unanswered points, and the Cougars advanced with a 33-3 win over Clarke County Eagles in Region 2B football action Friday night.

Clarke County’s two trips to the red zone only netted a total of three points on a first-quarter field goal. The biggest play of the game was the Cougar defense coming up with a fourth-and-1 stop when Clark had the ball on the Draft 7-yard line in the closing minutes of the first half.

“That was huge,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “Clarke County made a few big plays to put us in a bind, but our kids responded. We got that big stop on fourth down, and that’s kind of what you have to do in the postseason. You’re going to give a couple big plays to these playoff teams, but you’ve just got to stay focused and win the next play.”