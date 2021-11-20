Aaron Nice scores 5 TDs to set school record and lead Stuarts Draft past Clarke County in football

STUARTS DRAFT — In a win-or-go-home playoff football scenario, Stuarts Draft’s defense bent a couple of times but never broke.
The only breaking turned out to be Cougar senior running back Aaron Nice breaking the school record for most career touchdowns.
Nice had a five-touchdown performance, giving him 74 for his career. Draft’s offense scored 33 unanswered points, and the Cougars advanced with a 33-3 win over Clarke County Eagles in Region 2B football action Friday night.
Clarke County’s two trips to the red zone only netted a total of three points on a first-quarter field goal. The biggest play of the game was the Cougar defense coming up with a fourth-and-1 stop when Clark had the ball on the Draft 7-yard line in the closing minutes of the first half.
“That was huge,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “Clarke County made a few big plays to put us in a bind, but our kids responded. We got that big stop on fourth down, and that’s kind of what you have to do in the postseason. You’re going to give a couple big plays to these playoff teams, but you’ve just got to stay focused and win the next play.”
Nice’s first score, a 34-yard scamper in the first quarter, turned out to be the eventual game-winner. It tied Brock Johnson for most career touchdowns with 70. Nice then broke the record with a 1-yard run in the second quarter, giving Draft a 14-3 halftime lead after the defense’s huge stop.
“It feels great,” Nice said after the game. “I just can’t thank my coaches, the offensive linemen and other running backs enough. They all do a great job blocking. Breaking the record felt awesome, but I couldn’t think about it too much. We had too much game left to play.”
Leading by 11, Draft kick returner Xavier Grigbsy made the special teams play of the game when he returned the second half kickoff 65 yards to the Clark County 5. One play later, Nice added his third touchdown on a 2-yard run. His final two touchdown runs came on a 2-yard run to close the third quarter and a 27-yard run midway through the final period.
It was a good team win for the Cougars.
“We really harped on playing physical, playing hard and playing low all week,” senior tackle Jayson Williams said. “We got it done.”
STUARTS DRAFT 33, CLARKE COUNTY 3
CLARKE COUNTY 3 0 0 0 — 3
STAURTS DRAFT 7 7 13 6 — 33
First Quarter
CC – LeBlanc 26 yard field goal
SD – Nice 34 run. Dennison kick
Second Quarter