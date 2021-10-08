Aaron Nice scores 6 TDs to lead Stuarts Draft football team past Staunton

STUARTS DRAFT — To the coaching staff, Stuarts Draft looked like a team who hadn’t played in several weeks.
Judging by the scoreboard, however, the Cougars were just fine.
Senior Aaron Nice scored four first-quarter touchdowns — and a total of six in the game — as Draft returned to action by defeating the Staunton Storm 42-20 in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.
“It’s amazing,” Nice said afterward. “Every time we step on the field, we now know we can’t take anything for granted, games especially. We worked really hard these past couple of weeks, even though we didn’t have games. We were really disappointed, but we were able to go out and work hard every day and show it here on a Friday night.”
The senior back accredited to his big scoring night to the guys in front of him.
“My line is amazing,” Nice said. “They always do a great job. I was just following their blocks and trying to get as much as I could.”
Draft sat idle the last two Friday nights. The missed contest against James River was ruled a forfeit in favor of Draft, and no decision has been made about the contest between the Cougars and the Luray Bulldogs.
Despite seeing their first live game action in three weeks, Draft’s offense was sharp out of the gates. After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Cougars scored on their first offensive play. Draft quarterback Landon Graber found Nice for a 43-yard touchdown pass. Moments later, the Cougars would increase the lead to 14-0 in similar fashion, with Graber finding Nice for a 26-yard scoring play through the air.
The lead would balloon to 28-0 as Nice added touchdowns run of 2 yards and 25 yards in the first quarter.
Nice added a 6-yard run in the second quarter, and a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Cougar head coach Nathan Floyd was just glad to be at the field on a Friday night.
“I’m appreciative of what (Staunton) coach (Jake) Phillips did for us tonight, allowing us to get back on the field,” Floyd said. “He’s had a tough week of practice over there. It’s just good to see these young men out playing a great sport. We were rusty at times, but the main goal was just getting our kids as many game reps as we could. Rustiness showed. Kids did some things wrong. And it was almost like we were in preseason mode again. It’s just good to be back on the field and see the kids get rewarded for their hard work.”
Staunton scored on a couple of big homerun plays in the final period, with Jaquante “Bucky” Scott finding the end zone twice in the fourth quarter. Storm junior quarterback Walker Darby found Scott for a 72-yard scoring strike, and Scott scored moments later on a 42-yard reverse. Storm sophomore speedster Micah Sanders scored on a 20-yard scamper in the final minute.
“In the first half, we spent too much time on our half of the field, and that made it tough,” Phillips said. “We couldn’t win the field position battle. And when you can’t win that, they’re going to make you pay for it. I appreciate the guys who hung in there and battled. We had about four or five J.V. kids dress out with us today. We were down to six linemen and 21 bodies, but we battled, man. That’s a tough football team. Hats off to them. I hope they go a long way, and I hope they do well.”
STUARTS DRAFT 42, STAUNTON 20
STAUNTON 0 0 0 20 — 20
STUARTS DRAFT 28 7 0 7 — 42
First Quarter
SD - Nice 43 pass from Graber. Cyr kick
SD – Nice 26 pass from Graber. Cyr kick
SD – Nice 2 run. Cyr kick
SD – Nice 25 run. Cyr kick
Second Quarter
SD – Nice 6 run. Cyr kick
Fourth Quarter
SD – Nice 1 run. Cyr kick.
STA – Scott 72 pass from Darby. Miguel kick.
STA – Scott 42 run. Kick failed.
STA – Saunders 20 run. Miguel kick.