Aaron Nice scores 6 TDs to lead Stuarts Draft football team past Staunton

The lead would balloon to 28-0 as Nice added touchdowns run of 2 yards and 25 yards in the first quarter.

Nice added a 6-yard run in the second quarter, and a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Cougar head coach Nathan Floyd was just glad to be at the field on a Friday night.

“I’m appreciative of what (Staunton) coach (Jake) Phillips did for us tonight, allowing us to get back on the field,” Floyd said. “He’s had a tough week of practice over there. It’s just good to see these young men out playing a great sport. We were rusty at times, but the main goal was just getting our kids as many game reps as we could. Rustiness showed. Kids did some things wrong. And it was almost like we were in preseason mode again. It’s just good to be back on the field and see the kids get rewarded for their hard work.”

Staunton scored on a couple of big homerun plays in the final period, with Jaquante “Bucky” Scott finding the end zone twice in the fourth quarter. Storm junior quarterback Walker Darby found Scott for a 72-yard scoring strike, and Scott scored moments later on a 42-yard reverse. Storm sophomore speedster Micah Sanders scored on a 20-yard scamper in the final minute.