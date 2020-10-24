ACTS Eagles football team lose final home game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After recording the safety, the visitors started their next drive at midfield. Hodge scored on a 12-yard run and Mazel ran for the conversion, making the score 18-8.

The Seahawks continued to control play in the second period, adding three more touchdowns.

A 28-yard scoring pass from Mazel to Smith put the Seahawks back on the board early in the second quarter. The combo connected again for the conversion and a 26-6 lead.

Mazel capped a long scoring drive on the Seahawks’ next possession with a 4-yard scoring run, pushing the lead to 32-6.

The Seahawks’ defense provided the next sore when Nathaniel McDonald scooped up a fumble at the ACTS 12-yard and trotted into the end zone for the touchdown. Mazel passed to Will Gaughan for the 2-point conversion, making the score 40-6.

ACTS threatened late in the half when a 35-yard pass from Will Shirley to Ethan Perdew moved the chains to the Seahawks’ 25. Runs of 6 and 5 yards by Surratt put the ball at the 14 and an 8-yard carry by Tommy Hottinger moved the ball to the 6. Faced with fourth down play from the 6-yard line, the Eagles were stopped short of the end zone on the final play of the half as the horn sounded with Atlantic Shores leading 40-6.