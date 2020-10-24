ACTS Eagles football team lose final home game

STAUNTON — Atlantic Shores Christian School opened up an 18-6 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 60-22 victory over the ACTS Eagles on Saturday afternoon in prep football action played at the Staunton Moose Lodge 1636 field.
The game started out on a high note for the home team as the Eagles scored first.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and picked up a first down to move the ball into Seahawks territory. The drive stalled and the Eagles punted the ball away to the visitor’s 17-yard line.
On Atlantic Shores’ first play, the Seahawks ran the option and Eagles’ defender David Musselman intercepted the pitch in the backfield, giving the Eagles possession at the Seahawks’ 10-yard line.
On the next play, Cason Surratt scored on a 10-yard run, giving ACTS a 6-0 lead.
From that point on, it was all Atlantic Shores.
The visitors answered with a 68-yard drive capped by Kai Hodge’s 5-yard run to even the score. Hodges added the 2-point conversion run for an 8-6 Seahawks lead. The big play on the drive was a 40-yard pass from Damien Mazel to Carlos Smith.
ACTS was unable to move the pigskin on its next series and was forced to punt from inside its 10-yard line. A bad snap on the punt resulted in a safety for a 10-6 Atlantic Shores lead.
Support Local Journalism
After recording the safety, the visitors started their next drive at midfield. Hodge scored on a 12-yard run and Mazel ran for the conversion, making the score 18-8.
The Seahawks continued to control play in the second period, adding three more touchdowns.
A 28-yard scoring pass from Mazel to Smith put the Seahawks back on the board early in the second quarter. The combo connected again for the conversion and a 26-6 lead.
Mazel capped a long scoring drive on the Seahawks’ next possession with a 4-yard scoring run, pushing the lead to 32-6.
The Seahawks’ defense provided the next sore when Nathaniel McDonald scooped up a fumble at the ACTS 12-yard and trotted into the end zone for the touchdown. Mazel passed to Will Gaughan for the 2-point conversion, making the score 40-6.
ACTS threatened late in the half when a 35-yard pass from Will Shirley to Ethan Perdew moved the chains to the Seahawks’ 25. Runs of 6 and 5 yards by Surratt put the ball at the 14 and an 8-yard carry by Tommy Hottinger moved the ball to the 6. Faced with fourth down play from the 6-yard line, the Eagles were stopped short of the end zone on the final play of the half as the horn sounded with Atlantic Shores leading 40-6.
The visitors pushed the advantage to 60-6 before ACTS adding two TDs in the final quarter.
Following the Seahawks final touchdown, Jack Cullom returned the ensuing kickoff 79-yards for the score. Surratt added the conversion run, making the score 60-14.
Cullom added a 43-yard scoring run from scrimmage and Surratt once again ran for the two points, making the final 60-22.
The contest was the final home game of the season for the ACTS Eagles. ACTS, now with a 2-6 record, will play its final game of the season next Saturday when the team travels to Axton to play the Fieldale Ducks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!