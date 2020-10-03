ACTS Eagles football team tops Spartans in road win

ROANOKE — The Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles made a second-quarter touchdown stand up Saturday for a 7-2 victory over the Virginia Spartans in high school football.
The Eagles rode their defense in breaking a two-game losing streak. Noah Williams and Vlad Perdew had key interceptions. Perdew’s pick came on the Spartans’ final offensive possession of the game after they had crossed into Eagles’ territory.
“We did a lot of good things on defense,” ACTS head coach Bill Shirley said. “Besides the two interceptions, we had sacks and tackles for losses at crucial times.”
The Eagles’ offense took a major hit on the first play of the game when Josh Hansen went down with an ankle injury. Hansen, one of the team’s top offensive threats, had gained over 140 yards two weeks ago in a loss at Fredericksburg Christian.
Support Local Journalism
Jack Cullom helped fill the void, scoring the game’s lone touchdown on an 8-yard run on fourth down in the second quarter. Cullom also kicked the PAT.
“We had different guys pick up the slack offensively when Hansen went out,” Shirley said.
The Eagles lost their shutout bid on the last play of the game when Cullom, who is also the team’s punter, took the snap and ran out of the end zone for a safety as time expired.
ACTS (2-4) is idle until Oct. 17 when the Eagles travel out-of-state to North Carolina for a 2 p.m. battle with the Greensboro Homeschool Panthers.
The Eagles’ season-ending game scheduled for Oct. 30 at Fishburne Military has been canceled after the school abruptly voted not to play football in 2020. The Caissons were scheduled to begin their season Friday with a home game against St. Michael the Archangel.
ACTS instead will close the season Oct. 31 after adding the Fieldale Ducks, who are located in Axton, to its schedule, which concludes with six straight road games.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!