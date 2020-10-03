ACTS Eagles football team tops Spartans in road win

ROANOKE — The Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles made a second-quarter touchdown stand up Saturday for a 7-2 victory over the Virginia Spartans in high school football.

The Eagles rode their defense in breaking a two-game losing streak. Noah Williams and Vlad Perdew had key interceptions. Perdew’s pick came on the Spartans’ final offensive possession of the game after they had crossed into Eagles’ territory.

“We did a lot of good things on defense,” ACTS head coach Bill Shirley said. “Besides the two interceptions, we had sacks and tackles for losses at crucial times.”

The Eagles’ offense took a major hit on the first play of the game when Josh Hansen went down with an ankle injury. Hansen, one of the team’s top offensive threats, had gained over 140 yards two weeks ago in a loss at Fredericksburg Christian.

Jack Cullom helped fill the void, scoring the game’s lone touchdown on an 8-yard run on fourth down in the second quarter. Cullom also kicked the PAT.

“We had different guys pick up the slack offensively when Hansen went out,” Shirley said.