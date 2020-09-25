ACTS Eagles shut out by defending state champion St. Michael

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKSBURG — The latest edition of David vs. Goliath definitely didn’t go in favor of David.

The second-year Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles stepped up several weight classes Friday night, and St. Michael the Archangel flexed its muscles, scoring a 53-0 triumph in high school football action.

St. Michael is the defending Division III state champion in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA), and it slowed no signs of letting up in 2020.

St. Michael unleashed a 28-point, first-quarter outburst on the Eagles and cruised from there. The home team led 35-0 at halftime.

The Eagles had trouble holding onto the ball, fumbling numerous times, which led to negative-yardage plays or St. Michael scooping up the loose balls, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

ACTS was also without two starters, including quarterback Will Shirley.

“No excuses,” ACTS head coach Bill Shirley said. “You have to execute to win, and we didn’t come close to executing. We have to learn from this and get ready for the next game.”

ACTS (1-4) stays on the road for a 2 p.m. kickoff Oct. 3 at the Virginia Spartans in Roanoke. The Eagles played their first three games of the season at home and their final seven are on the road, including a season-ending visit to Fishburne Military on Oct. 30.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.