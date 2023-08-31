The Shenandoah District struggled in the opening week of football season.

With all teams in action, Wilson Memorial was the only team to walk away without a loss. The Green Hornets won decisively, 55-8, over Charlottesville for the first win of Ryan Byrd’s head coaching career.

The Hornets will look to continue the explosive start to the season, while the other district teams wish to get in the win column.

Here is a look at each of the games this week:

Monticello at Waynesboro

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Waynesboro Giants are looking to snap a four-game skid dating back to last season but will face a stiff test in Monticello. The Mustangs defeated William Monroe 42-28 in Week 1. Waynesboro, which fell to Alleghany 35-7, needs to get on the board early. Emerson Miller rushed for a 54-yard-score against the Cougars, and the Little Giants will need to find ways to replicate that success if they want to win.

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Hornets and the Knights are set for a Shenandoah Valley showdown on Friday night. Wilson Memorial looks to continue its hot start to the season after trouncing the Charlottesville Black Knights with a 41-point first quarter en route to their victory. Turner Ashby scored 51 points in their win over Fort Defiance, which means Byrd’s new defensive scheme will face its first real test of the season.

Stuarts Draft at Surry County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: Stuarts Draft narrowly lost to Class 2 powerhouse King William in Week 1 and lwill ook to bounce back against Surry County, which lost 49-0 to Northumberland. The Cougars will look to the Graber brothers, Landon and Baylor, to carry the load offensively after they combined for 112 rushing yards in Week 1.

Fort Defiance at Alleghany County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Indians stayed competitive with Turner Ashby into the third quarter but failed to keep up with the Knights in the second half. At times, Fort Defiance shined both defensively and on special teams. If Indians wish to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole, they need to put together four quarters of success against Alleghany County, which opened the season with a 35-7 win over Waynesboro.

Staunton at Rockbridge County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Storm let a late lead slip away from them in Week 1, allowing a late score in the fourth quarter of a one-point road loss to Madison County. Staunton fumbled away an opportunity to take the lead back deep in the red zone. As the team travels to Lexington to face Rockbridge, who lost to Parry McCluer 55-14 in Week 1, the Storm must limit inopportune turnovers and prevent deep passes. Staunton gave up a 70-yard touchdown pass early against Madison County.