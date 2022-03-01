All-Region basketball teams announced

With the seasons now over, the All-Region 2B and 3C and All-Shenandoah District girls and boys basketball teams have been released.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-Region 2B
First Team
Emilee Weakley, senior, Luray
Macy Smith, sophomore, Strasburg
Jaidyn McClung, junior, Luray
Ellie Brumback, senior, Clarke County
Caris Lucas, senior, Page County
Makenna Painter, sophomore, Central Woodstock
Sidra Daniel, junior, Buckingham County
Leah Wood, senior, Stuarts Draft
Region 2B Player of the Year: Emilee Weakley, senior, Luray
Second Team
Dy’Ehisa Tyler, senior, Madison County
Nyla Sperry, senior, Strasburg
Keira Rohrbach, junior, Clarke County
Averie Alger, senior, Luray
Kate McLearen, senior, Madison County
Emma Eberly, senior, Central Woodstock
Adryn Martin, sophomore, Page County
Lauren Randolph, senior, Buckingham County
All-Region 3C
First Team
Zoli Khalil, junior, Spotswood
Kiersten Ransome, senior, Fort Defiance
Emma Witt, senior, Staunton
Leah Kiracofe, senior, Turner Ashby
Rayquel Allen, sophomore, Charlottesville
Raevin Washington, sophomore, Turner Ashby
Avery Mills, sophomore, Liberty Christian Academy
Alana Carter-Johnson, junior, Fluvanna County
Region 3C Player-of-the-Year: Zoli Khalil, junior, Spotswood
Region 3C Coach-of-the-Year: Chris Dodson, Spotswood
Second Team
Brooke Cason, senior, Wilson Memorial
Lilian Berry, senior, Fort Defiance
Emma Bacon, senior, Broadway
Madison Doss, freshman, Spotswood
Brooke Morris, junior, Spotswood
Ellie Cook, junior, Fort Defiance
Aniah Webb, junior, Fluvanna County
CC Robinson, freshman, Wilson Memorial
All-Shenandoah District
First Team
Emma Witt, senior, Staunton
Kiersten Ransome, senior, Fort Defiance
Brooke Cason, senior, Wilson Memorial
Mackenzie Sacra, senior, Riverheads
Bailey Talley, sophomore, Buffalo Gap
Trinity Hedrick, sophomore, Fort Defiance
CC Robinson, freshman, Wilson Memorial
Leah Wood, senior, Stuarts Draft
Player-of the-Year: Emma Witt, senior, Staunton
Coach-of-the-Year: Mike Gale, Fort Defiance
Second Team
Avery Bradley, sophomore, Buffalo Gap
Laci Norman, junior, Wilson Memorial
Ellie Cook, junior, Fort Defiance
Anna Shirley, sophomore, Riverheads
Reagan Frazier, senior, Wilson Memorial
Kellsye Miller, senior, Staunton
Lilian Berry, senior, Fort Defiance
Samantha Swift, freshman, Staunton
BOYS BASKETBALL
All-Region 2B
First Team
Tyler Nickel, senior, East Rockingham
Parker Sheetz, senior, Central Woodstock
Ryan Barr, senior, Central Woodstock
Cooper Keyes, senior, East Rockingham
Ricky Campbell, senior, Page County
Dean Breeden, senior, Madison County
Walker Conrad, sophomore, Strasburg
Damorrious Holman, senior, Buckingham County
Region 2B Player-of-the-Year: Tyler Nickel, senior, East Rockingham
Second Team
Jackson Taylor, senior, Madison County
Chase Schages, junior, Stuarts Draft
Jacob Walters, senior, Central Woodstock
Cordell Broy, senior, Clarke County
Calder Liscomb, senior, Luray
Dylan Hensley, senior, Page County
Justin Gunter, sophomore, Buckingham County
Bryce Breeden, sophomore, Madison County
All-Region 3C
First Team
Carmelo Pacheco, senior, Spotswood
Finn Irving, junior, Wilson Memorial
Kobe Edmonds, senior, Fluvanna County
Sully Holmes, senior, Liberty Christian Academy
Keyshawn Hill, junior, Charlottesville
Bobby Gardner, junior, Fluvanna County
Kyle Ferguson, senior, Heritage-Lynchburg
Camryn Pacheco, freshman, Spotswood
Region 3C Player-of-the-Year: Carmelo Pacheco, senior, Spotswood
Region 3C Coach-of-the-Year: Chad Edwards, Spotswood
Second Team
Sebastian Akins, junior, Liberty Christian Academy
Garret Spuhan, senior, Turner Ashby
Manny Chapman, sophomore, Staunton
Aidan Yates, sophomore, Charlottesville
Josh Johnson, senior, Wilson Memorial
Rayne Dean, freshman, Spotswood
Caleb Barnes, junior, Broadway
All-Shenandoah District
First Team
Finn Irving, junior, Wilson Memorial
Tyreek Veney, junior Fort Defiance
Bennett Bowers, junior, Buffalo Gap
Ryan Farris, senior, Riverheads
Manny Chapman, sophomore, Staunton
Josh Johnson, senior, Wilson Memorial
Chases Schages, senior, Stuarts Draft
Micah Canterbury, junior, Buffalo Gap
Second Team
Ethan Briseno, senior, Wilson Memorial
Prodigy Simms, sophomore, Staunton
Maaliah Cabell, junior, Staunton
Devin Brydge, senior, Stuarts Draft
Levi Byer, senior, Riverheads
Lucas Schatz, junior, Wilson Memorial
Henry Gutshall, junior, Fort Defiance
Jackson Ingram, sophomore, Buffalo Gap
Player-of-the-Year: Finn Iving, junior, Wilson Memorial
Coach-of-the-Year: Chad Ward, Buffalo Gap