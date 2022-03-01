All-Region basketball teams announced

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With the seasons now over, the All-Region 2B and 3C and All-Shenandoah District girls and boys basketball teams have been released.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-Region 2B

First Team

Emilee Weakley, senior, Luray

Macy Smith, sophomore, Strasburg

Jaidyn McClung, junior, Luray

Ellie Brumback, senior, Clarke County

Caris Lucas, senior, Page County

Makenna Painter, sophomore, Central Woodstock

Sidra Daniel, junior, Buckingham County

Leah Wood, senior, Stuarts Draft

Region 2B Player of the Year: Emilee Weakley, senior, Luray

Second Team

Dy’Ehisa Tyler, senior, Madison County

Nyla Sperry, senior, Strasburg

Keira Rohrbach, junior, Clarke County

Averie Alger, senior, Luray

Kate McLearen, senior, Madison County

Emma Eberly, senior, Central Woodstock

Adryn Martin, sophomore, Page County

Lauren Randolph, senior, Buckingham County

All-Region 3C

First Team

Zoli Khalil, junior, Spotswood

Kiersten Ransome, senior, Fort Defiance

Emma Witt, senior, Staunton

Leah Kiracofe, senior, Turner Ashby

Rayquel Allen, sophomore, Charlottesville

Raevin Washington, sophomore, Turner Ashby

Avery Mills, sophomore, Liberty Christian Academy

Alana Carter-Johnson, junior, Fluvanna County

Region 3C Player-of-the-Year: Zoli Khalil, junior, Spotswood

Region 3C Coach-of-the-Year: Chris Dodson, Spotswood

Second Team

Brooke Cason, senior, Wilson Memorial

Lilian Berry, senior, Fort Defiance

Emma Bacon, senior, Broadway

Madison Doss, freshman, Spotswood

Brooke Morris, junior, Spotswood

Ellie Cook, junior, Fort Defiance

Aniah Webb, junior, Fluvanna County

CC Robinson, freshman, Wilson Memorial

All-Shenandoah District

First Team

Emma Witt, senior, Staunton

Kiersten Ransome, senior, Fort Defiance

Brooke Cason, senior, Wilson Memorial

Mackenzie Sacra, senior, Riverheads

Bailey Talley, sophomore, Buffalo Gap

Trinity Hedrick, sophomore, Fort Defiance

CC Robinson, freshman, Wilson Memorial

Leah Wood, senior, Stuarts Draft

Player-of the-Year: Emma Witt, senior, Staunton

Coach-of-the-Year: Mike Gale, Fort Defiance

Second Team

Avery Bradley, sophomore, Buffalo Gap

Laci Norman, junior, Wilson Memorial

Ellie Cook, junior, Fort Defiance

Anna Shirley, sophomore, Riverheads

Reagan Frazier, senior, Wilson Memorial

Kellsye Miller, senior, Staunton

Lilian Berry, senior, Fort Defiance

Samantha Swift, freshman, Staunton

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-Region 2B

First Team

Tyler Nickel, senior, East Rockingham

Parker Sheetz, senior, Central Woodstock

Ryan Barr, senior, Central Woodstock

Cooper Keyes, senior, East Rockingham

Ricky Campbell, senior, Page County

Dean Breeden, senior, Madison County

Walker Conrad, sophomore, Strasburg

Damorrious Holman, senior, Buckingham County

Region 2B Player-of-the-Year: Tyler Nickel, senior, East Rockingham

Second Team

Jackson Taylor, senior, Madison County

Chase Schages, junior, Stuarts Draft

Jacob Walters, senior, Central Woodstock

Cordell Broy, senior, Clarke County

Calder Liscomb, senior, Luray

Dylan Hensley, senior, Page County

Justin Gunter, sophomore, Buckingham County

Bryce Breeden, sophomore, Madison County

All-Region 3C

First Team

Carmelo Pacheco, senior, Spotswood

Finn Irving, junior, Wilson Memorial

Kobe Edmonds, senior, Fluvanna County

Sully Holmes, senior, Liberty Christian Academy

Keyshawn Hill, junior, Charlottesville

Bobby Gardner, junior, Fluvanna County

Kyle Ferguson, senior, Heritage-Lynchburg

Camryn Pacheco, freshman, Spotswood

Region 3C Player-of-the-Year: Carmelo Pacheco, senior, Spotswood

Region 3C Coach-of-the-Year: Chad Edwards, Spotswood

Second Team

Sebastian Akins, junior, Liberty Christian Academy

Garret Spuhan, senior, Turner Ashby

Manny Chapman, sophomore, Staunton

Aidan Yates, sophomore, Charlottesville

Josh Johnson, senior, Wilson Memorial

Rayne Dean, freshman, Spotswood

Caleb Barnes, junior, Broadway

All-Shenandoah District

First Team

Finn Irving, junior, Wilson Memorial

Tyreek Veney, junior Fort Defiance

Bennett Bowers, junior, Buffalo Gap

Ryan Farris, senior, Riverheads

Manny Chapman, sophomore, Staunton

Josh Johnson, senior, Wilson Memorial

Chases Schages, senior, Stuarts Draft

Micah Canterbury, junior, Buffalo Gap

Second Team

Ethan Briseno, senior, Wilson Memorial

Prodigy Simms, sophomore, Staunton

Maaliah Cabell, junior, Staunton

Devin Brydge, senior, Stuarts Draft

Levi Byer, senior, Riverheads

Lucas Schatz, junior, Wilson Memorial

Henry Gutshall, junior, Fort Defiance

Jackson Ingram, sophomore, Buffalo Gap

Player-of-the-Year: Finn Iving, junior, Wilson Memorial

Coach-of-the-Year: Chad Ward, Buffalo Gap

