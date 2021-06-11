Allison Quick's early score leads Stuarts Draft past Staunton in girls soccer

Stuart Draft's Allison Quick scored in the first minute as the Cougars knocked off the Staunton Storm, 1-0, in a special regional play-in girls soccer game Friday night.
Staunton and Stuarts Draft finished the Shenandoah District with identical records, causing the need for Friday night's play-in.
After Quick's initial goal, neither team scored for the final 79 minutes of regulation as the two teams played through the inclement weather.
Stuarts Draft advances to regional play.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
