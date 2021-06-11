 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allison Quick's early score leads Stuarts Draft past Staunton in girls soccer
0 comments
PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Allison Quick's early score leads Stuarts Draft past Staunton in girls soccer

{{featured_button_text}}

Stuart Draft's Allison Quick scored in the first minute as the Cougars knocked off the Staunton Storm, 1-0, in a special regional play-in girls soccer game Friday night.

Staunton and Stuarts Draft finished the Shenandoah District with identical records, causing the need for Friday night's play-in.

After Quick's initial goal, neither team scored for the final 79 minutes of regulation as the two teams played through the inclement weather.

Stuarts Draft advances to regional play.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert