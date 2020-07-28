From one end of the county to the other, no matter the sport, the student athletes of Augusta County are eager to get back in the game.
The Virginia High School League announced Monday the state’s public high schools would not sacrifice the season of any sport despite the continued struggle to keep everyone safe with the pandemic still raging. For now, at least, the plan is for interscholastic sports to go live late in December with truncated seasons.
Winter sports will go first in January and February, followed by fall sports in March and April. The spring sports are slated to finish out the year in May and June.
For Lani Goggin, a junior middle hitter on the volleyball team at Fort Defiance High School, the schedule seems like a fair resolution.
“I am just happy to play at all and that we will get a chance to play,” she said.
Goggin added that, if the season had been totally cancelled, it would have hurt juniors and seniors with college aspirations because their talents could not have been showcased.
“It would have put a damper on getting looked at,” she explained.
Still, the school year will be unusual, because not only will she be playing volleyball in the spring instead of the fall, but also because of how different the whole school situation will be.
“I will miss not having football and volleyball when we go back and not having homecoming this fall,” she said, adding she has been taking advantage of the open gyms and has enjoyed getting back into an athletic routine again.
Across the county, the informal team practices that have been taking place since early July have been a huge hit regardless of the sport.
Lani Goggin’s teammate, Madi Reeser, agreed. The Fort right side hitter has really enjoyed the open gyms.
“I haven’t been able to see my friends a lot lately, so I have been looking forward to getting back in the gym,” Reeser said.
The senior, who also plays outfield in softball, said she was upset when the spring sports schedule was cancelled so she’s glad all sports are getting the opportunity to play at least an abbreviated season.
“I really think that it was the right decision to move everything until later in the year,” Reeser said. “I’m looking forward to playing and if we have to wait a little for the [Coronavirus] case numbers to go down, then that is what we have to do. In the end, getting to play at least some games with my teammates is better than nothing.”
At the other end of the county, nearly a dozen baseball players gathered in the hot afternoon sun at the Riverheads High School baseball field.
Before taking the field for some practice time, each athlete signed his COVID-19 screening form.
For several weeks now, the Gladiator baseball players have had the opportunity to gather and practice ball twice a day on Mondays and Thursdays.
Despite not being able to participate fully because of social distancing mandates, the athletes have enjoyed getting out of the house, seeing their friends and getting some exercise.
Junior third baseman Landon LIghtner, who also plays football, said he has enjoyed the workouts and is looking forward to having a season, even if it is shorter than usual.
“I am just excited that we have a chance to play,” he said. “It is a lot better than nothing.”
Junior catcher Ryan Farris, who has also been participating in basketball open gyms, echoed those remarks.
“I am happy to get outside and play,” he said, adding with a smile, “except for it being 100 degrees!”
Senior Matthew Charles, who pitches and plays first base, explained how disappointed he was at the cancellation of last year’s season.
“We had a good shot at being in the state tournament,” he said, noting the Gladiators won the state title in 2018.
“I am just happy that they are letting us play. I am willing to wait [until late spring} and am looking forward to it,” he said.
Senior Adam Painter, who plays centerfield for the Gladiator baseball team and also plays basketball, said he felt relief none of the seasons had been cancelled, after having lost the entire baseball season last year.
“I am just enjoying getting out and doing something,” he said of the workouts that area sports teams have been allowed to have in July.
Across the board, area athletes all agreed that “something was better than nothing,” and all were enjoying getting back into action in the informal open gyms and workouts on the field that have been taking place across the county. In what might be one for the record books, athletes from all sports have been working out simultaneously and with enthusiasm after being cooped up for months. The gatherings are also unique in the annals of sports history, as workouts are driven by the desire to keep everyone safe during a pandemic. Physical contact is being avoided and social distancing is being observed. Players sign a COVID waiver once before being allowed to participate and then answer screening questions before each practice.
For rising Riverheads junior Tye Morris, the “new normal” affects him threefold, as he plays baseball, basketball and golf.
“I am very happy that they [VHSL] is giving each sport a fair opportunity,” he said. “We will make the best of it. Right now I am happy to have something to do to get out of the house,” he said of the baseball and basketball workouts in which he has been participating.
In basketball, he noted the workouts have been focused on individual drills with everyone having their own balls as each sport has to adapt to new rules that limit the exposure athletes have to the virus.
“Starting in late December, we are going to be pretty busy,” he said. “I am just happy about the schedule because for a while everything was up in the air.”
