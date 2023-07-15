Editor's Note Over the next several weeks, The News Virginian will look back at how each local school fared during the 2022-23 athletic year. Today: Riverheads. Still to come: Staunton, Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft.

GREENVILLE — Another year brought more banners for the Red Pride.

By this point, the Riverheads football team has dominated the game for nearly a decade, but it isn’t a one-team show at the Augusta County school.

From individual championships to teams conducting lengthy playoff runs, here are the highlights from the 2022-23 athletic year for the Riverheads Gladiators:

A dynasty continuesA new coach at the helm proved to be no problem for the Riverheads football team. The Gladiators expanded on their unprecedented success when they triumphed over George Wythe, 49-27, on Dec. 10 for their seventh consecutive state championship.

The Gladiators thrashed the Maroons on the ground, rushing for 485 yards and seven touchdowns. Standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash led the way with 282 yards and five scores. Luke Bryant rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while Cody Cash scampered his way to 84 yards.

“Each year I walk onto this field, I try to take it all in, because you never know if you’ll be back,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross after their title win. “Winning seven straight — it’s not something you could ever dream would happen. It’s a blessing to be able to work with such great kids each year.”

Riverheads will try to make it eight state titles in a row this season as it makes the jump from Class 1 to Class 2.

Showing out on the matsTwo members of the Riverheads’ football running back trio also succeeded on the wrestling mat. Bryant captured the state championship in the 190-pound weight class. Bryant also recorded his 100th career victory in January as he prepares to continue his career at the Virginia Military Institute. Cody Cash took the state crown in the 165-pound weight class.

Jake Yowell rounded out the state title winners for the Gladiators, topping the 126-pound weight class. The Gladiators as a team finished second overall at the Class 1 meet after already capturing a regional title and sweeping the Shenandoah District meet.

A good track recordAfter a Region 1B title, the Riverheads boys 4x400 relay team orchestrated a state title-winning performance at the Class 1 meet in June. Austin Roberts, Aden Slack, Carson Brooks and Will Gardner blazed to a 3:34.91 time to claim the crown.

The girls indoor track team added to the school’s success with a Region 1B/2B indoor championship in the fall.

A slew of regional titlesThe Gladiators racked up banners in the spring, winning five regional championships.

The girls soccer team trounced Altavista 12-0 to hoist the regional trophy, while the boys soccer team rattled off three consecutive wins without allowing a goal to prevail in their regional tournament.

The baseball team shut out Rappahannock County 5-0 before outlasting William Campbell 5-3 in the Region 1B championship game. In boys tennis, the Gladiators defeated Clarke County 5-0 to pick up the Region 2B title, and senior Cayden Swats captured the singles title.