Sometimes when you sit down to write a column, the words come easy.

Not this time.

The tears come easily enough, but the right words are hard to come by.

How do we say good-bye to a legend?

And not just any legend.

Our legend.

To many, he’s Hall-of-Fame inductee Paul Hatcher.

And it doesn’t matter which hall of fame we’re talking about, he’s probably in it.

To me, he’s my high school basketball coach, Paul Hatcher.

So how do I find the right words?

Which story or stories should I tell?

The column can’t go on forever; which stories should I exclude?

The gymnasium has already been named after him. I don’t need to advocate for that.

The book has already been written. No need to lament over his legacy not being properly documented.

The fraternity of former Hatcher players spanning 43 years will meet and help to console each other at celebration of life services.

I don’t need to re-create that.

Maybe I’ll just tell you a story on what would be our second-to-last conversation.

Our last conversation — coach having a little fun comparing state championship wins with his son Jarrett in a Food Lion parking lot — would make for a much funnier column.

The conversation that preceded that feels more appropriate.

Fittingly, it was in the gym named after him. He showed up to my daughter’s volleyball game with Jarrett. Coach Hatcher was rehabbing an injury, and my daughter’s coach was his physical therapist.

I could tell that his health wasn’t the best, and there was at least potential that it could be our final conversation. I made sure I took pictures. I knew what the moment might be, and I took time to capture it.

And I knew that there was something I would regret if I didn’t take the time to say it.

So I just went for it.

“Hey coach Hatcher, I just wanted you to know that having the chance to be your point guard meant the world to me,” I told him. “I wouldn’t trade that experience for everything.”

I knew the conversation needed to be short. He was in pain, and couldn’t move freely.

The Hatchers left the game early.

If there would have been more time, I would have added a few more details.

Thanks for being a great neighbor when we used to live on the same street. I had the best childhood, with the best neighborhood sports games being among the best of those memories.

Thanks for letting me come over and watch hours of game films of the legendary teams you coached (and tell Mrs. Judy thanks for the pitchers of orange Kool-Aid when I came over).

Not only did it help me be a better student of the game and the program, I can trace my love for sports journalism back to the film sessions of the legendary 1985 and 1990 teams.

Thanks for helping to teach me the game. I played in college for four more years after high school, and having a college degree has opened up so many doors for me.

Thanks for teaching me to be a winner. The blueprint you gave us for winning transcends sports. It doesn’t mean I’ll always win in life. Sometimes losses happen. As far as winning goes, though, I do have a blueprint.

Time didn’t allow all for the fuller conversation.

I had to summarize.

I hope when I said thanks for everything, coach Paul Hatcher knew what I meant.

We’ll miss you, coach.

The lessons and the memories will stick with us forever.