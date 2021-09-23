Baylee Blalock leads Fort Defiance volleyball team past Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft coach Kamron Johnson saw considerable improvement in her ball club Thursday night.
It’s just not the type of improvement that shows on the scoreboard.
Fort Defiance continued its Shenandoah District regular season win streak — which now spans several seasons — with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-8 win over Stuarts Draft.
“They’re always a tough team. We know that,” Johnson said afterward. “Every single year. It never fails. They run a quick offense, and we’ve been working to adjust our defense to react quicker to the quick offense they have. Even though obviously the score didn’t show it, we made some adjustments and improvements in our team that we are really proud of. We are still improving each game.”
Fort (11-1) won a Shenandoah District match over Riverheads earlier in the week, but coach Sue Leonard thought the team lacked energy.
She saw a much more enthusiastic Indians squad on Thursday night.
“It looked like we were taking winning for granted, and I challenged the kids yesterday about their passion for the game and their energy on the court,” Leonard said. “I think they responded. We had a good practice yesterday, and I thought they had a lot of energy tonight. I’m pleased.”
Junior setter Baylee Blalock had 22 assists and six aces to pace the Indians in the victory.
“I saw improvement,” Blalock said. “We did play more as a team, and we did get more excited.”
Lelani Goggin had another strong performance at the net with 14 kills. Lindsay Atkins recorded 19 digs, and Addison Hammond added 10 in the win.
McKenzie Tillman paced Stuarts Draft with seven digs, six assists and two aces. Zoe Payne had 13 digs. Maya Veselinovic had six kills and Sarah Taylor had a block for the Cougars.