Baylee Blalock leads Fort Defiance volleyball team past Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft coach Kamron Johnson saw considerable improvement in her ball club Thursday night.

It’s just not the type of improvement that shows on the scoreboard.

Fort Defiance continued its Shenandoah District regular season win streak — which now spans several seasons — with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-8 win over Stuarts Draft.

“They’re always a tough team. We know that,” Johnson said afterward. “Every single year. It never fails. They run a quick offense, and we’ve been working to adjust our defense to react quicker to the quick offense they have. Even though obviously the score didn’t show it, we made some adjustments and improvements in our team that we are really proud of. We are still improving each game.”

Fort (11-1) won a Shenandoah District match over Riverheads earlier in the week, but coach Sue Leonard thought the team lacked energy.

She saw a much more enthusiastic Indians squad on Thursday night.