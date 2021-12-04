 Skip to main content
Bennett Bowers' career night powers Buffalo Gap past Luray in nondistrict boys basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL

Bennett Bowers’ career night powers Buffalo Gap past Luray in nondistrict boys basketball

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s Bennett Bowers poured in a career-high 36 points Friday night, powering the Bison to a 61-46 victory over the Luray Bulldogs in nondistrict boys basketball.

Bowers scored 15 of his team’s 17 first-quarter points as the Bison roared to a 17-8 lead and never trailed the rest of the way.

The junior finished with five 3-pointers as the Bison won their second game on back-to-back nights.

Jamie Hewitt, Micah Canterbury and Tyler Hohenstein all finished with six points for the Bison.

Gap (2-0) hits the road Tuesday to Nelson County.

