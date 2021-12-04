Bennett Bowers’ career night powers Buffalo Gap past Luray in nondistrict boys basketball

BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap’s Bennett Bowers poured in a career-high 36 points Friday night, powering the Bison to a 61-46 victory over the Luray Bulldogs in nondistrict boys basketball.
Bowers scored 15 of his team’s 17 first-quarter points as the Bison roared to a 17-8 lead and never trailed the rest of the way.
The junior finished with five 3-pointers as the Bison won their second game on back-to-back nights.
Jamie Hewitt, Micah Canterbury and Tyler Hohenstein all finished with six points for the Bison.
Gap (2-0) hits the road Tuesday to Nelson County.
News Virginian Staff Reports
