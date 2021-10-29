Big night from Ryan Barbour propels Waynesboro football team past Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Locked at 7-7 in the third quarter, neither Turner Ashby nor Waynesboro could rack up the big plays necessary to break the game open in their favor.
Ryan Barbour changed that in a hurry.
The Little Giants’ running back racked up three second-half rushing touchdowns as Waynesboro pulled away to defeat the Knights 27-14 in nondistrict football action Thursday. Barbour rushed for 195 yards and recorded 225 all-purpose yards total to go along with his trips to the end zone.
“We went into halftime, and I talked with our offensive line coach, and we both agreed that we had to get back to the run game,” head coach Brandon Jarvis said. “We got away from it because, in the first half, they did a good job of stopping it. We came out and told the offensive line it was their game, and they did a great job opening those holes for our running backs.”
Both teams struggled to put together scoring drives in the first half. Turner Ashby broke through first, capitalizing on a 50-yard pass from quarterback Cole Hoover to Antonio Fornadel to put the Knights in prime scoring position. A couple of plays later, Hoover dumped the ball off to running back Jalin Quintanilla for a 14-yard score.
Waynesboro responded with a scoring drive of their own after quarterback Blake Jones tossed a screen pass to Barbour on fourth down for a 40-yard gain. Jones capped off the 78-yard drive by pounding the ball into the end zone himself with a quarterback sneak.
“Blake has done a great job of progressing over the season,” Jarvis said. “He came in and was a little rough around the edges, and our coaches have done a great job of helping him out. I think he’s grown into our scheme a little bit and understands his role on the team. I’m really proud of the way he’s been playing the last few weeks.”
With the teams still even three minutes into the third quarter, Barbour provided two of his touchdowns in short succession to help Waynesboro break away from the Knights for their first win over the former Valley District rival since Sept. 22, 2017.
After forcing a three-and-out on the Knight’s first drive of the second half, Barbour exploded through a hole in the offensive line for a 49-yard dash for a score to give Waynesboro its first lead of the night.
The Little Giants forced another punt on the subsequent defensive possession, and Barbour decided to hit Turner Ashby with a little bit of déjà vu. Barbour took the handoff on the first play from scrimmage on the drive 46 yards to the house to extend the Giants lead to 21-7 with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter.
An interception by Te’Shawn Gamble with 4:52 remaining in the game seemed as though it would be the final blow to the Knights, but the Giants botched a handoff which led to a giveaway on their 12-yard-line. Turner Ashby capitalized with a short touchdown run from Wyatt Haskell, bringing them within one score of Waynesboro.
Barbour wasn’t going to leave anything up to chance, as he capped off his night with a 56-yard rushing score on the following drive to solidify Waynesboro’s win.
“We harp on playing the next play,” Jarvis said of the team’s response to the seven-point swing caused by the turnover. “The kids have really taken hold of that saying, so we went out there for the next play. That’s their mindset. No matter good or bad, that play is over, and we’re playing the next one.”
Waynesboro moves to 4-5 with the win and will finish its regular season against Broadway at home next Friday night. The Giants have won two of their three games this season against former Valley District opponents.
“It’s a testament to the kids,” Jarvis said of the team’s progress. “They come day in and day out and are very coachable kids. They do what’s asked of them and play hard and work hard. We can’t ask for anything more.”
WAYNESBORO 27, TURNER ASHBY 14
WAYNESBORO 0 7 14 6 — 27
TURNER ASHBY 7 0 0 7 — 14
First quarter
TA – Quintanilla 14 pass (Miller kick)
Second quarter