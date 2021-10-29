Big night from Ryan Barbour propels Waynesboro football team past Turner Ashby

“Blake has done a great job of progressing over the season,” Jarvis said. “He came in and was a little rough around the edges, and our coaches have done a great job of helping him out. I think he’s grown into our scheme a little bit and understands his role on the team. I’m really proud of the way he’s been playing the last few weeks.”

With the teams still even three minutes into the third quarter, Barbour provided two of his touchdowns in short succession to help Waynesboro break away from the Knights for their first win over the former Valley District rival since Sept. 22, 2017.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Knight’s first drive of the second half, Barbour exploded through a hole in the offensive line for a 49-yard dash for a score to give Waynesboro its first lead of the night.

The Little Giants forced another punt on the subsequent defensive possession, and Barbour decided to hit Turner Ashby with a little bit of déjà vu. Barbour took the handoff on the first play from scrimmage on the drive 46 yards to the house to extend the Giants lead to 21-7 with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter.