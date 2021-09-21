 Skip to main content
Blue Ridge Christian volleyball team knocks off Ridgeview Christian
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Blue Ridge Christian volleyball team knocks off Ridgeview Christian

STAUNTON — Blue Ridge Christian dealt the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders a lopsided 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 loss Saturday in a VACA Central District volleyball match played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with 10 points.

Ridgeview Christian (0-2, 0-2) is idle until Friday when it hosts United Christian Academy.

In the jayvee match, the Crusaders lost 22-25, 25-6, 15-12. Alaina Hartt and Sadie Corbin led Ridgeview Christian with five points apiece.

The jayvees also played Friday, sweeping Grace Christian 25-16, 25-11. Corbin paced the charge with nine points and Gail Evans tallied eight.

