Blue Ridge Christian volleyball team knocks off Ridgeview Christian

STAUNTON — Blue Ridge Christian dealt the Ridgeview Christian Crusaders a lopsided 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 loss Saturday in a VACA Central District volleyball match played at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.
Alexa Glover led the Crusaders with 10 points.
Ridgeview Christian (0-2, 0-2) is idle until Friday when it hosts United Christian Academy.
In the jayvee match, the Crusaders lost 22-25, 25-6, 15-12. Alaina Hartt and Sadie Corbin led Ridgeview Christian with five points apiece.
The jayvees also played Friday, sweeping Grace Christian 25-16, 25-11. Corbin paced the charge with nine points and Gail Evans tallied eight.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.