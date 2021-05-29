Brad LaGrua scores four goals to lead Wilson Memorial past Riverheads in boys soccer

FISHERSVILLE — Brad LaGrua knows how to find the back of the net.

So do his Wilson Memorial teammates.

LaGrua had four goals against Shenandoah District rival Riverheads on Friday night. Alex Durso added a pair of goals and Christian Pittman and Angello Correa each scored a goal to help the Green Hornets defeat the visiting Gladiators, 8-0.

“We had to create our own intensity tonight,” Durso said. “That really helped us.”

Despite the lopsided score, Riverheads actually had a strong showing at times on the defensive side of the ball.

“That was a young team we played against,” said Wilson Memorial coach Scott Harrison, who was impressed by the Gladiators’ back line. “Ab [Riverheads senior midfielder Ab Knight], boy I tell you those back line off sides traps were just beautifully done [by Knight]. It made me have to coach on how to break the off sides trap. The score doesn’t indicate what is coming up for Riverheads.”

LaGrua’s ball mastery and ability to cut on a dime make him a threat to score from anywhere on the field. However, defenses don’t have the luxury of solely focusing on LaGrua, because of an arsenal of offensive weapons like Durso, who chipped in a pair of goals.

“The first one I saw Marcos making his run, so I started making my run,” Durso said. “As soon as he got the ball, I called for it, and he played me in. The second I saw some space and took a shot. It was a little lucky to go in, but we’ll take it.”