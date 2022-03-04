Bridging the Gap: Bison boys and girls teams both reach state tournament for first time since 1993-94 school year

Micah Canterbury and Bennett Bowers didn’t appear to be in a rush.

It was 5:45 p.m. on an unseasonably warm Wednesday evening, and practice has just ended. The two Buffalo Gap juniors slowly made their way to their vehicles. As the boys team filtered out of practice, the girls team filtered in the gym.

It was so unseasonably warm that the girls propped the gym doors open as they opened practice with a full court defensive drill.

If a basketball team makes it to the point where the weather is warming up outside — and cracking open doors becomes a necessity — that’s the sign of a good season.

The Buffalo Gap basketball teams have done it twice.

The boys and the girls both compete in the state quarterfinals on Friday.

This is the first time in school history that Gap’s boys and girls basketball teams have both been playing in March at the same time.

“It’s been really neat,” Buffalo Gap girls basketball coach Philip Morgan said, “to see both teams in states.”

A HISTORY LESSON

The last time that both the boys and girls basketball teams at Buffalo Gap made it states for basketball in the same season was the 1993-1994 school year.

However, Virginia High School League basketball looked completely different back then for much of the state. For Group A programs like Buffalo Gap, girls basketball was played as a fall sport.

During the 1993 and 1994 fall seasons, Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball team reached two consecutive state championship games.

Tawana Lucas was a standout player for the Bison during that run.

“We worked hard. We played hard. It was great,” Lucas said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end (two losses to Floyd County), but ultimately you have lifelong friends and a coach that we loved. For us, defense was key. Coach (Dennis) Dull preached defense. We pressed a lot. If the ball was loose on the floor, somebody was diving on the floor to get it. I feel like our strongest attribute was definitely defense.”

During the 1993-1994 winter sports season, the boys team featured a talented cast of players like guard Nathan Quick and post player Benji Gee. The boys also reached the state tournament.

Coach Morgan was an assistant on that team.

“We had good size and good guard play,” Morgan said. “We had a good mix.”

A TALE OF TWO TEAMS

Fast forward 28 years, and both teams are back in the states together.

With the drop in classifications — Gap went from 2A to 1A this season — postseason expectations were raised within the basketball programs.

And neither team disappointed.

“For the past two years, we have been a good team,” Buffalo Gap coach boys basketball coach Chad Ward said. “We felt if those teams had competing in single A, we would have seen success. As soon as we saw that opportunity, we felt like had a chance to compete. That’s how we feel now.”

Paige Fix, a senior guard on the Bison girls hoops squad, thinks it was a Saturday win over Wilson Memorial that provided the girls team the confidence to make a postseason run. If the Wilson game provided the confidence, Fix’s teammate Ryleigh Clark believes being swept by Riverheads in the regular season provided the motivation.

In a classic matchup between the two rival schools — that just happen to share a middle school — Gap edged Riverheads for a narrow, nail-biting 49-48 victory in the regional semifinals with a state berth on the line.

“We got beat twice in the regular season,” Clark said, “so we were like, ‘This is one game we are not going to lose.’”

Senior teammate Leah Sherrill agreed with Clark.

“The Riverheads game started out a little rough,” Sherrill said, “but when we started playing together, we realized we could keep going.”

DOING IT TOGETHER

Buffalo Gap’s gym was host to five regional games last week. The one away game was when the Bison girls played at rival Riverheads.

In all six games, there was a sea of black and gold.

“The community at Buffalo Gap now — and it was the same then (during the 93-94 seasons) — they come out and support their basketball teams,” Morgan said. “We always seem to have good crowds. It’s been amazing to have the regional championship games here back-to-back nights. I saw people here multiple nights in a row; pay the eight dollars to get in. There’s been super community support.”

Not only do the both teams have the support of the community, the boys and girls squads have the support of each other.

“The boys team has been really supportive of us,” Fix said, “and we try to support them and cheer them on.”

FANS IN THE STANDS

When Brianna Myers isn’t serving Stromboli at Village Pizza in Churchville, she’s part of the crowd frantically cheering the Buffalo Gap basketball teams on to success.

“Both of my parents were pretty dedicated to basketball,” said Myers, a 2021 Gap graduate and former sideline and competition cheerleader. “My dad coached over 10 years, and we just all love watching the boys and girls play for something.”

The energy is palpable in the school, too.

“Whenever we’re walking down the hall, everyone’s like, ‘When’s your next game? Do you think you’re going to win? Is the team good that you’re playing?’” the junior point guard Bowers said.

Canterbury agrees.

“We’ve never filled up our student section like that for any previous games at any point that I’ve been at Gap,” Canterbury said of the student section for the regional games.

Twenty-eight years after making her own state tournament run, Lucas plans to be in the crowd cheering on the Bison this weekend.

“I think it’s great,” said Lucas, whose daughter starred at Gap last season. “I think it’s wonderful. I hope they can make it all the way to the state finals. I’m excited for them. There are some really good girls on that team. I bought my tickets this morning so I can go watch Friday.”