Brooke Cason gives up six hits to lead Wilson past Riverheads in softball

GREENVILLE — Wilson Memorial’s Brooke Cason pitched six-hit ball over six innings sparking the Green Hornets to a crucial 7-2 victory over the struggling Riverheads Gladiators on Thursday in a make-up Shenandoah District softball clash.
The win keeps the Hornets one game behind Fort Defiance in the chase for the district’s lone Region 3C playoff berth with three games remaining in the regular season, including a season finale in Fishersville against the Indians on Wednesday.
Wilson (7-2, 5-2) had entered the week two games behind the Indians, but got help when Buffalo Gap knocked off Fort on Tuesday. The Hornets travel to the Bison on Friday for a big showdown.
Wilson head coach Robbie Martin said the team can’t be thinking about Fort.
“We got some help earlier in the week, but it does us no good if we don’t win Friday,” he said. “Our seniors have never beaten Buffalo Gap, so we really want to get that win. We have destiny in our own hands, and it is up to us to make the most of the opportunity.”
The Hornets are in decent shape to secure the region’s lone at-large berth if they don’t earn the automatic bid, but Martin doesn’t want to leave anything to chance.
On the other side of the diamond, Riverheads’ season has been derailed by the 10-day shutdown because of COVID-19, which started after the season-opening loss to the Hornets.
The missed time plus last Friday’s rainout against Wilson is forcing Riverheads (1-4, 1-4) to play more than half of its schedule in just over a week. The Gladiators are playing six games, including a doubleheader Monday against Buffalo Gap, over a nine-day stretch to get the regular season completed. Riverheads is hosting Fort Defiance in 24 hours.
Despite having only one victory on the season, which came Tuesday against winless Staunton, the Gladiators still sit No. 2 in the latest Region 1B power ratings.
“The layoff has just killed us,” Riverheads head coach Mike Walters said. “And it has gotten no better since we are back to playing.”
Riverheads committed five errors Thursday, which help lead to its demise. Of Wilson’s seven runs, only three came via the RBI route.
“We had been solid defensively all season, but today was the worst,” Walters said.
Wilson opened the scoring with an unearned run in the first inning. After Jaya Diggs-Hagwood singled with two outs and stole second, Reagan Frazier hit a dribbler in front of the circle, but pitcher Destiny Good short-armed the throw to first and the ball skipped into the outfield as Diggs-Hagwood easily scored.
The Hornets extended the margin to 2-0 in the fourth. Frazier and Ashlynn Ross singled to open the inning, setting the stage for Kendall Eavey’s two-out, RBI-single to right.
But with one swing of the bat, the Gladiators had the game tied in the bottom of the frame. Cheyenne Deming ripped a one-out double to the left-center gap, and then with two outs, Alexis Davis crushed a ball to the same spot, but well over the fence onto the baseball outfield, for a two-run homer.
Wilson took the lead back for good in the fifth as another error allowed leadoff hitter LeAnna Rankin to reach. Rankin took second on Korinne Baska’s infield hit and moved to third on a fly to center. A passed ball enabled Rankin to scoot home with the go-ahead run.
The Hornets broke the game open with a four-run seventh, which featured Frazier’s two-run single. A wild pitch and a throwing error accounted for the final two tallies.
At the plate, Frazier had two hits and two RBIs, while Ross collected three hits.
In her six innings of work, Cason fanned nine and walked none. Diggs-Hagwood pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.
“We made plenty of mistakes today, but still got the win,” Martin said. “We definitely have to tighten it up come Friday.”
Walters is hoping the busy stretch to end the season will actually prove helpful.
“We have two sophomore pitchers trying to carry us, and that is a tough spot for them,” he said. “We aren’t hitting the ball and that is leaving the pitchers little margin for error. If we can finally get the bats going over the next week, that will take some pressure off the pitchers. I hope we can finally be back in the groove come the postseason.”
Good worked into the seventh before running out of gas. She allowed nine hits and five runs, while striking out three and walking four, including the first two batters in the seventh.
Deming had two of the six hits for the Gladiators.
WILSON MEMORIAL 7, RIVERHEADS 2
WILSON MEMORIAL 100 110 4 — 7 9 0
RIVERHEADS 000 200 0 — 2 6 5
Frazier, Diggs-Hagwood (7) and Ketchum. Good, Lyszaz (7) and Deming.
W — Cason. L — Good. HR — Davis (R) 4th, one on.