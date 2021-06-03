Brooke Cason gives up six hits to lead Wilson past Riverheads in softball

But with one swing of the bat, the Gladiators had the game tied in the bottom of the frame. Cheyenne Deming ripped a one-out double to the left-center gap, and then with two outs, Alexis Davis crushed a ball to the same spot, but well over the fence onto the baseball outfield, for a two-run homer.

Wilson took the lead back for good in the fifth as another error allowed leadoff hitter LeAnna Rankin to reach. Rankin took second on Korinne Baska’s infield hit and moved to third on a fly to center. A passed ball enabled Rankin to scoot home with the go-ahead run.

The Hornets broke the game open with a four-run seventh, which featured Frazier’s two-run single. A wild pitch and a throwing error accounted for the final two tallies.

At the plate, Frazier had two hits and two RBIs, while Ross collected three hits.

In her six innings of work, Cason fanned nine and walked none. Diggs-Hagwood pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

“We made plenty of mistakes today, but still got the win,” Martin said. “We definitely have to tighten it up come Friday.”

Walters is hoping the busy stretch to end the season will actually prove helpful.